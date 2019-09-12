Council OKs Christmas lights repair

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich-On Monday night the village council voted 4-0 to approve $7,375 to Atlas Township based Sierra Electric, LLC. to update the downtown Christmas lights. For many years the Goodrich Lions Club have installed the Christmas Lights the day after Thanksgiving. Council member Tim Light was absent with notice.

Goodrich Lion Dave Jones, who attended the Monday’s meeting emphasized the lights have been in need of upgrading and repair.

“I would stress the urgency (of the project) before the weather starts to turn,” said Jones. “The work will begin with the council’s approval.”

Sierra Electric LLC, will provide and install new weather proof 100 AMP distribution center at the base of Consumers Energy pole located at the southwest corner of John’s Steak House & Pizzeria, with timer and photo cell control for 120 volt power for the Christmas decorations. Also, new weather proofed boxes will be installed.