Council OKs SMART Municipal Credits to EBSC, transportation

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

ssoldan@mihomepaper.com

Ortonville — During the regular meeting on Aug. 25, the Ortonville Village Council unanimously approved the transfer of $1,292 in SMART Municipal Credits to Brandon Township for the Edna Burton Senior Center.

“We have a lot of village residents that we transport, and we do deliver lunches, we deliver Focus Hope, and Commodities,” said EBSC Coordinator Faye Bindig. “I would like to encourage the board to transfer their community credits to the township for SMART instead of going with NOTA. If something happens and we lose our program, they won’t deliver the lunches, they won’t deliver the Focus Hope, they won’t deliver the Commodities. We’re a lot more flexible than they are.”

Bindig also said the lunches they deliver are part of the Meals on Wheels program, and they deliver 17-19 lunches within the village and township per day, either via volunteers or via the SMART buses operated by the senior center drivers. Both Focus Hope and Commodities are federally funded food delivery programs. Focus Hope is delivered to low-income residents over 60 years of age once a month, and Commodities are delivered to low-income residents every three months.

Brandon Township also allocated their SMART municipal credits to the EBSC, and Groveland Township allocated half of their credits to EBSC and half to the West Oakland Transportation Authority (WOTA).

SMART is the Southeast Michigan regional public transportation provider, and through municipal and community credits, they redistribute funds to 137 community-based, SMART-affiliated transit programs.

Currently the Oakland County Transportation Millage funds go towards the North Oakland Transportation Authority for Brandon residents, and to WOTA for Groveland residents.

“We get nothing, money wise,” said Bindig. “We don’t get any of that money.”

Village council president pro-tempore Melanie Nivelt voiced concerns about residents paying for both NOTA and the EBSC buses, though SMART credits are distributed to each municipality by the state for SMART affiliated programs, as they are not supported by local transit taxes in accordance with Michigan Public Act 51 of 1951.

“Their boundaries are M-15 for NOTA, and Square Lake Road,” said Bidnig. “They will not cross county lines, and they will not cross over into Groveland Township because that is covered by WOTA. So, if you’ve got somebody that needs to go to Genisys Hospital to see their doctor, if you’re going to go with NOTA, they will stop and you’ll have a connector bus from WOTA, and you’ll have to do the same thing going back.”

Bindig also said the EBSC buses have looser restrictions on where they can transport residents.

“We do not go to Ann Arbor because there is no place to park,” she said. “But other than that, we have taken people to Detroit to the VA Hospital, we’ve taken them to Lapeer, we don’t have any limitations.”