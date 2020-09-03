Council reappoints three planning commissioners

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Ortonville- The village council voted on Aug. 27 to reappoint three planning commissioners to three-year terms, Rick McAvinchy, Lee Palshan and Bob McArthur.

“Lee Palshan and Rick McAvinchy, both of their terms have expired May 31,” said president Tonja Brice. “Planning commission has not met since February, so we would like to reappoint, so when they have their meeting they are back on track.”

Both McAvinchy and Palshan have served on the planning commission, and McAvinchy is the current chairman.

“They have both been on the committee, they both have served well, and they both have wonderful ideas,” said Brice.

Both McAVinchy and Palshan’s terms will go to May 31, 2023. The approval of McArthur’s term is retroactive, as his term expired May 31, 2019.

“He is currently serving on an expired term, I also recommend his term is extended,” said Brice.

McArthur’s nomination was before council last year and some council members asked that the open seats be posted to see if there were others in the community interested. An open position has been posted on the village website for a year.

“We have had an open position on planning commission for a long time and we have not had, to my knowledge, any candidates,” said councilmember and planning commissioner Larry Hayden “So I think any existing commissioners that are willing to serve is a good thing.”

Anyone interested in the still-open seat on planning commission can contact the village offices for more information.