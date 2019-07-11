Council takes aim at soild waste pickup

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Ortonville- On Monday night, the village council voted in favor of adding two lines to the current solid waste pickup ordinance.

In Section 50.05, pertaining to solid waste collection, it will soon have added, “With the exception of commercial dumpsters, solid waste pickup is only allowed on Mondays between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. When Monday is a federal holiday, the pickup day will be Tuesday.”

Waste hauling has been a topic of discussion in the village for a few months, and trustee Pat George gave suggestions of limiting the trash hauling to only one day in the village, having a maximum of three haulers (with the current four being grandfathered in), and a permit fee for those haulers to do business in the village.

“The request was to include everything, the one day and the times and the max of three haulers and a permit fee,” said Tonja Brice, village president. “But in verifying with the lawyer and our conversation, what we approved is what could be added to the ordinance.”

Brice also said that they would discuss the other provisions at a regular meeting, on July 22, but since what they approved was a clarification, it could be added without a public hearing.

“The rest is to be addressed,” said Brice. “If anything changes with those, it would be a new ordinance.”

The Monday only rule would go into effect on Sept. 1, and all of the current trash haulers in the village have agreed verbally beforehand to operate on Mondays, but nothing officially has been signed.