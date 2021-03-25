Council to peck away at fowl issue once again

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Ortonville- During the Monday night meeting, the village council voted unanimously to have the planning commission review the ordinance pertaining to chickens and give recommendation back to council.

“We have received a letter from a resident stating that they would like to see the ordinance possibly reviewed,” said village president Tonja Brice. “We have also heard from a guest of the public state something similar.”

The current ordinance allows four chickens per residence, and requires a coop to be 100 feet from any neighboring residence. Members of the council are hopeful that the review will allow for more chickens per residence.

The recommendation will come back to council by the end of May.