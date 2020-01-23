County Executive seeks input from area

By David Fleet

Editor

On Wednesday David Coulter, Oakland County Executive, visited the Brandon Township Library to meet the residents and discuss ideas for the future.

The county executive administers the government on a daily basis, proposes new programs and revamps existing programs. There are about 1.2 million Oakland county residents of which about 20,000 reside in Brandon and Groveland townships.

Coulter, a Democrat, was serving as the mayor of Ferndale when county commissioners appointed him to fill the vacancy left by the late Republican L. Brooks Patterson in August 2019.

Coulter engaged residents at the library along with local officials to gain better understand local services, employment and employer needs, and existing capacity to serve seniors and the disabled throughout the county.

Several residents who attended expressed concern regarding a yet to be purposed countywide transportation plan. Coulter believes that the region needs stronger regional transit for business attraction, job growth, getting employees to jobs, supporting our growing senior population, and attracting young people who desire walkable, transit-friendly communities.

“I’m an honest and transparent guy,” said Coulter, to about 40 who attended the meeting. “When I ran for county commission in 2002 I ran on two issues: I ran on transit—I think we need a transit system in this region and I did not like what was happening with the county parks and recreation. Because everyone in the county pays a parks and rec tax. But we did not have any parks down in the south, they are all in the north end. Why did we have to pay for parks we did not have?”

“I supported the lets opt out plan, but I was told it (park tax) was a benefit to the whole county,” he told the crowd. “It ultimately helps everybody, they added a park to the south end (of the county).”

“I don’t like an opt out system,” he said. “But, how can we add value? Are there other services we could add? To seniors? To people with disabilities? And young people that don’t have a car? I’m here to explore that question.”

“With the input of a lot of people the plan will here,” he said. “It will be a draft plan— but it will be here.”

Several residents express opposition to a possible transit plan.

“We want to be in the beginning of the plan,” said Cheryl Gault, area resident. “Before a plan is already done and say, ‘oh here’s the plan.’ We are trying to give you a heads up and say we don’t support the plan. Are you going to run a bus up to Bueches. I don’t think so.”

Coulter said he hears the lack of support for a transit plan loud and clear.

“I respect your opinion,” he replied. “I respect them (Oakland County Township Supervisors) for doing the resolution. I was disappointed they did not wait until there was a plan.”

Earlier this month the Oakland County Association of Township Supervisors approved a resolution in opposition to HB 5229 and the Regional Transit Authority Proposal:

Bruce Pearson – Addison Township; Leo Savoie – Bloomfield Township; Kathy Thurman – Brandon Township; David Scott – Commerce Township; Robert DePalma – Groveland Township; Rick Hamill – Highland Township; George Kullis – Holly Township; Patrick Kittle – Independence Township; John Dolan – Lyon Township; Don Green – Milford Township; John Juntunen – Novi Township; Michael Bailey – Oakland Township; Chris Barnett – Orion Township; William Dunn – Oxford Township; Dianne Scheib-Snider – Rose Township; Donna Squalls – Royal Oak Township; Collin Walls – Springfield Township; Gary Wall – Waterford Township; Steve Kaplan – West Bloomfield; Rik Kowall – White Lake Township; No. None Absent:Phil Schmitt – Southfield Township.