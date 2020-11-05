County seeking roundabout input

By David Fleet

Atlas Twp.-Township and Genesee County residents may be considering some new turns.

The Genesee County Metropolitan Planning Commission is currently seeking input from area communities like Atlas Township and Goodrich for possible locations for traffic roundabouts.

The comprehensive traffic safety study will evaluate more than 3,600 intersections throughout Genesee County, building on the initial Skim Analysis performed on these intersections in 2018. Locally the intersection of Irish and Bristol roads is considered.

Sharon Gregory, lead planner for the GCMPC said roundabouts reduce the intersection locations for vehicle conflicts from 32 to eight.

“The goal of this study is to further define the best candidates for a roundabout based on the crash history, traffic volumes, and current intersection operations,” said Gregory. “The study will also provide data that can be used in the future to pursue grant funding for the most feasible locations.”

According to Roundabouts are designed to promote slow and consistent speeds for all movements which allows higher capacity while also improving safety, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

To keep the community informed of the progress visit and “follow” our dedicated Facebook page by going to www.facebook.com/GeneseeCountyRIS and click the page “Like” button.

“We will also post educational information and answers to Frequently Asked Questions about roundabouts,” she said.

Use Facebook, call or e-mail Gregory with potential roundabout locations.