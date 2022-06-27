Covid-19 vaccinations roll out for kids under 5

By David Fleet

Editor

Groveland Twp. — On June, 21 health workers nationwide rolled out the Covid-19 vaccinations to children 6 months to 5 years old. The new development in the coronavirus pandemic battle is just about 18 months after adults first received the vaccination against the virus.

Currently, pharmacists in Michigan can only vaccinate age 3 and up (for all vaccines), so parents will have to explore non-pharmacy options like their pediatrician offices and hospitals for children under 3, said Jenny Roelandt, pharmacist, Ortonville Rite Aid, 10 S. Ortonville Road, Groveland Township.

“The approval for the COVID vaccine for children 6 months to 5 years old is exciting for many parents who have been patiently waiting for it,” said Roelandt. “I saw pictures this morning of children under 5 getting the vaccine and it brought tears to my eyes. It is a big step forward and I am so happy to be able to get my 2-year old vaccinated.”

The best way to check availability of the vaccine for a particular age is to check the pharmacy website and schedule an appointment with a pharmacy that has it, said Roelandt.

“The vaccine for children is also packaged differently because of the dose, so not all pharmacies will have it on hand,” she said.

Last week doses for 6-month-old to 5-year-old residents became available at Oakland County Health Division.

Oakland County Health Division Medical Director Dr. Russell Faust encourages parents and guardians to get the COVID vaccine for their children before they begin school.

“COVID-19 vaccines have undergone extensive safety monitoring,” Faust said. “All children should get vaccinated, especially before we begin the new school year in September.”

Oakland County has about 66,000 residents ages 6 months to 5 years old.