COVID woes nixes Good Times

By David Fleet

Editor

Up to 6 p.m., Friday, July 31 local, county and state officials had OK’d the plan for 2020 Good Times in Goodrich Car Show.

“We had a good safe plan, which included hand washing stations, masks, and distancing protocol—we went above and beyond the requirements,” said Jim Green, Good Times coordinator. “We had plans set on 37 acres in the village and even provided photos for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services which were approved.”

Despite the OKs at multiple levels, the state halted the Good Times on Friday night. From Lansing through a Genesee County law enforcement authority, Green was informed the Good Times event was in violation of at least one of Governor Whitmer’s executive orders since the coronavirus arrived earlier this year.

Good Times had even received a beer and wine licence from the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA), however, opted out of the permit for safety reasons.

“We decided to not have a beer tent along with other events including the parade, duck races and the kid zone, because we were concerned with public safety, and want to make sure we could sanitize properly. We have a small budget and took a major hit to our finances. We rented Porta Johns, tents, festival insurance and purchased trophies—that’s all non refundable. We had parking spots set aside in the Reid Elementary ball fields lot.”

Chris Swanson, Genesee County sheriff responded to The Good Times in Goodrich cancellation on Wednesday.

“The Sheriff office works closely with event planners, and civic groups throughout the county,” said Swanson. “We often assist them to assure that all vendors, participates and communities in those events are safe. During that week (prior to July 31) we had received calls from the attorney general office as well as concerns from citizen, wanting to make sure the community was safe (during Good Times). I personally was not part of the decision to cancel the even but, based on the changes in Executive Orders before the festival I can understand the reason why.”

Following the decision calls were made to participants and the news was posted on social media.

Still, about 50 cars still arrived as show participants came from as far away as Lansing were turned away. Many went home with their T- shirts and Good Times dash plaques.

“People left and went to Lake Orion Car show,” said Green. “That event was not shut down and continued during the day.”

The reaction to the closing were mixed, added Green.

“Some drivers were disappointed, some angered,” he said. “There was just no consistency in closing our show and not others (car shows). The funds from Good Times are necessary to support other activities in the community during the year. We thought were on track for a safe Good Times, but it was just not the case.”