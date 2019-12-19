By David Fleet

Editor

Brandon Twp.-They served their country and now ready to serve their community.

On Oct. 1, area residents and veterans Brianna and David Gabbard became the new owners of Creations Family Salon, 80 S. Ortonville Road.

David is a 1995 Brandon High School graduate and Brianna a Clarkston High School alumna who completed her studies in 1996.

David enlisted in the U.S. Marines after graduation. Following his discharge from the Marines he enlisted in the Army and served 2002-2010, which included the Michigan National Guard. His active duty included a stint at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay. Brianna also enlisted after high school and served in the Army. She was a member of the Army band prior to discharge.

“Active military are not charged for hair cuts,” said David. “Our goal is for customers to feel like they are home—enjoy a cup of coffee or a beverage. There’s a hometown feeling here. We welcome men’s cuts along with beard care. All around family salon where kids are welcome too.”

The family salon is remodeled with a new look and features a nail tech, hair cuts with three hairdressers Sheila, Alyssa and Savannah.

“Stop by and check us out,” said Brianna. “We are all about family and community.”

The Gabbard’s family include Piper, 3, Ayden, 5, Hunter, 12, Haylee, 14 and Olivia,18 all Brandon School District students.