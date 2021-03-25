Illegal dumping

At 9:08 a.m., March 21, Brandon deputies responded to Sherwood Road for an illegal dumping complaint. Deputies reported a couch, stove, dryer in addition to other junk in the middle of the west bould lane. The complainant said he did not know when the material was dumped in the road. A detective found a paint can lid with a Menards label that included a purchase date and store location. The purchase time and a debit card number was also recorded. In addition, a video of the suspect was also reported when they left the store. Contact with the suspect was forthcoming.

ID Theft

At 11:56, March 17, a complainant arrived at the Brandon substation to make a fraud report. An unknown person(s) opened a bank account/credit account in their name. A police report was needed so the bank would investigate the matter.

Suspended license

At 6:56 p.m., March 15, Brandon deputies reported a driver operating a vehicle while license suspended. Dispatch advised an off duty trooper was following a vehicle that was all over the roadway near the Marathon gas station at M-15 and Mill Road. The suspect handed the officer a voided license with two Operating While Intoxicated in the past two months. The LEIN search of the suspects license revealed failure to comply with a court judgment (FCJ). The suspect’s wife was right behind him and provided a ride home. A citation for driving while license suspended, warnings for expired plates, and no proof of insurance.

Operating while intoxicated

At 10:23 p.m., March 8, Brandon deputies were dispatched to Oak Hill and Dartmouth roads for a single car accident on the Brandon side of the road. The driver of the vehicle was walking along Oak Hill Road and appeared to have an unsteady gait, smelled of intoxicants and slurred speech. A preliminary breath test was performed with a .233 percent BAC. The suspect was arrested.