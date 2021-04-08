Crime Watch April 10, 2021

Assault

At 7:52 p.m., March 24, Brandon deputies responded to a report a man was assaulted by another male who was with a group of people. The victim was running home and the responsible parties were walking the other direction. The victim stated he was walking through the neighborhood when he noticed that a couple of people were following him. Those following got so close the he asked, “why were you following me?

Those following came up and began punching the back of his neck and head wit a closed fist. The victim ran away and called 9-1-1. Case is open.

Intoxicated

At 5:25 a.m., March 29, Brandon deputies responded for a welfare check. The caller had contacted 9-1-1 dispatch multiple times and hung up the phone.

The father of the female caller answered the door when deputies arrived. He was unaware the caller had contacted deputies, however, he stated she had mental issues, a drinking problem and they did not know how to help her. The caller said she had medications and drank an unknown amount of alcohol that day. She was transported to the hospital for observation.

Missing person

At 4:44 p.m., March 27, Brandon deputies responded to State Park Road for a missing person.

A family member who cares for the 92 year old individual reported they have high blood pressure and dementia. The individual exited the home on foot wearing blue jeans and a sweater. The OCSO K-9 unit along with Search and Rescue arrived and at 6:22 p.m. that evening a neighbor located the missing walking in a wooded area nearby. There were no injuries.

Signs vandalized

At 10 a.m., March 25, a resident reported to the Brandon substation that two “For Sale” signs for property were vandalized.

Aggressive

At 10:30 a.m., March 25, Brandon deputies responded to a complaint in the village.

The renter of the village home was not there, however, a relative of the renter arrived and demanded the work truck in the driveway be moved so they could get in the garage. The relative was verbally aggressive with the workers.

Domestic assault

At 8:01 p.m., on April 5, Brandon deputies responded to a report of a domestic assault.

Upon arrival, deputies met with the victim, who had locked herself and her daughter in a vehicle parked outside the residence. The woman stated that her long-time boyfriend was drunk and punching walls inside the residence and screaming at her. She said that he had pushed her and grabbed her around her forearm. She said that he took her car keys and threw them on top of the house.

Deputies then went to the front door, which was locked, and knocked and announced themselves as sheriff’s deputies. The woman stated her boyfriend had run into the house when the patrol vehicle arrived, and that her son was also inside. Deputies then forced the door open and checked the residence for the suspect.

Deputies located a room that was locked from the inside and gave verbal commands to come out with no response.

Deputies then forcibly opened the door and found the suspect hiding in the corner. He was given verbal commands to get on the ground, but the suspect swore at them instead.

He refused to comply with verbal directions tensed so that he could not be placed in handcuffs. Deputies were able to get him to comply and place him in handcuffs. As he was escorted to the patrol vehicle, he kept saying the victim was a liar and deputies should get out of his house. One of the deputies had a finger that appeared to be possibly broken from the struggle with the suspect. The suspect was placed under arrest for domestic violence and resisting and obstructing and lodged at Oakland County Jail.

Dog on the run

At 5:10 p.m., on April 5, Brandon deputies received a call about a large white dog running in the street and chasing people in the area of Cedar Loop and Juniper. Deputies were unable to locate the dog.

Accident

At 12:44 p.m., on April 5, Brandon deputies responded to the 100 Block of East Glass Road for a property damage accident. The complainant and their neighbor had backed into each other with their vehicles. No injuries were reported.

Drug overdose

At 2:57 p.m., on April 2, Brandon deputies responded to a report of a drug overdose. The complainant had discovered his sister not breathing in her bed. He told dispatch he believed she was beyond help. Upon arrival, personnel from the Brandon Township Fire Department had determined that the victim had indeed passed away. Deputies located a plate on a table next to the bed that had an off-white powder separated into several lines, as well as a razor blade and a piece of a straw. Deputies knew from experience that this is consistent with illicit drug use. The complainant said he had seen his sister the previous evening, and that day he had run several errands. Upon his return home, he noticed his sister was not up and thought it was strange, so he went to check on her. He told deputies that she did have a history of drug use. The case was forwarded to the detective bureau.