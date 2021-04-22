Crime Watch April 24, 2021

Harassment

At 1:02 p.m., April 12, Brandon deputies responded to a report of harassing communications.

The caller stated that over the summer time, the suspect had threatened him in several ways. He stated the suspect had called and texted him threatening to burn his house down and assault him. At the time, the caller stated that he didn’t feel he needed to make a report until the threats continued recently to another person.

The second victim said he received texts from the suspect threatening the victim’s father and the victim. Deputies spoke with the second victim, who stated that he would hang onto the threatening messages and only wanted the incident documents. He said he would call for police intervention if the threats continue.

Juvenile complaint

At 5:02 p.m., April 9, Brandon deputies responded to a juvenile complaint.

Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the complainant, who said she went to pick her son up at the bus stop and observed a juvenile male with a switchblade knife. She stated she is very familiar with the boy, but did not know his name. She took the knife away from the boy and asked him why he had it, and he said he gets bullied at school. She gave the knife to the boy’s older brother who said his mom would want to see it. She did not know if the boy meant to harm someone of if he had the knife for protection if he was going to get bullied.

The case was forwarded to the detective bureau.

Assault

At 9:09 p.m., April 15, Brandon deputies responded to a report of an assault.

Upon arrival, deputies saw a woman sitting in a vehicle crying. She explained that she was just struck in the head twice and had her hair pulled by a resident of the home. She did not need medical attention. She explained that she was doing the dishes and letting the water run when the man walked out of his room and shut it off. She turned the water back on, and the man became angry and got in her face. She attempted to get away when he struck her in the head. She ran out of the building and called 911.

Deputies spoke with the suspect, who stated that he was in his room when he heard water running. He said that the victim always leaves the water on. He said that she pushed him when they were arguing and he hit her a few times in defense. He was placed into handcuffs and lodged at Oakland County Jail. The case was forwarded to the detective bureau.

Damage

At 7:38 p.m., April 18, Brandon deputies responded to a report of damage to property in the 3000 block of Apple.

Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the vehicle owner who explained that nothing was stolen from her vehicle but that it was damaged on the door. She said that somewhere between 1 and 8 a.m., her car door was damaged. She said her car is always locked and no one got into the vehicles.

Deputies observed the damage between the front door and the rear door on the door edge. The victim claimed that it looked like pry marks. She does not want any further action and will be repairing the damage herself. The case was forwarded to the detective bureau.

Fraud

At 1:12 p.m., on April 17, Brandon deputies responded to a report of fraud. The complainant stated that he had checked his bank account and found there to be 13 total charges that he did not make, seven of which had gone through and five that were denied. He contacted his bank to notify them of the situation. The card was cancelled and money was replaced.

The complainant was provided a report number.

Camera stolen

At 7:09 p.m., April 16, Brandon deputies responded to a report of larceny in the 300 block of Glass Road.

The victim stated that he had left for vacation in the beginning of March and returned the end of March. Two days later, he discovered that one of the trail cameras he placed on his property had been stolen. He checked another camera and discovered a man had come onto his property. He gave a physical description and a description of the vehicle. He also gave a possible name of the man and said that the man had asked to borrow a trailer from him in January and the complainant refused.

The case remains closed until more evidence can be found.

Dog at large

At 10:12 a.m., April 19, Brandon deputies responded to an animal complaint.

The complainant emailed, stating that two dogs are running loose and have killed chickens and treed her cat in her yard. She gave the address where the dogs live, and deputies made contact with the homeowner. He admitted that they were his dogs and that they kept digging under the fence and taking off.

He was issued a ticket for dog at large.