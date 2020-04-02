Crime Watch April 4, 2020

Death

At 2:59 p.m., on March 23, Brandon deputies responded to a report of a death. Upon arrival, deputies met with the mother of the deceased. She stated she had gone to her daughter’s room to check on her and found her dead. Deputies checked the victim’s room and checked her pulse. She was cold and stiff, and she did not have a pulse and was not breathing. Brandon Fire arrived and contacted a doctor, who pronounced the victim dead. Her mother said she last saw her daughter around 12:30 a.m. and that she usually sleeps long hours. Deputies asked if she had a drug addiction problem and her mother said she had been an addict before and her drug of choice was heroin, but did not know the last time she took it. There was a syringe found on the bed.

Medical

At 4:50 p.m., on March 26, Brandon deputies responded to a report of an attempted suicide. Dispatch advised that the caller had stated the subject had made suicidal statements to family. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with a man, who explained that his girlfriend had “gone off” and “is out of her mind” and that she had alluded to the idea that she would commit suicide but made no specific threats and did not mention a means to harm herself. He said she had attempted suicide in the past by overdosing on medications. He said her medications were currently at the residence, and that she had no friends, family, or employment in the area that he was aware of. He said she had left earlier, and he’d had very little contact with her. Deputies were not able to get a ping of her location via cell phone, nor did they see her or her vehicle in the area.

Superficial

At 5:18 p.m., on March 26, Brandon deputies responded to a report of an attempted suicide.

The caller reported that the victim was suicidal and harming themselves. They also advised they had cut themselves and were slamming their head against the wall. Upon arrival, the scene was immediately secured and EMS entered the scene. The victim’s injuries appeared to be superficial and they were escorted to the ambulance for treatment, then transported to the hospital for a mental health evaluation and treatment. The caller stated the victim had an extensive history of self harm, mental instability and suicide attempts.

Gun

At 3:31 p.m., on March 26, Brandon deputies responded to a report of aggravated assault in the 5000 Block of Oakhill Road. Upon arrival, deputies met with the victim, who stated a man came over and pulled a gun on him. He said he had been riding his four wheeler on a nearby road, and when he returned home, someone was knocking on his front door. He stated he opened the door and saw the man had a gun. Once they began talking, the man removed the gun from the holster. He said the man began yelling at him and threatening him. He said the man was upset at him for riding his four wheeler on his street. He said the man never pointed the gun at him, and didn’t threaten to shoot him. Deputies made contact with the man, who said he only asked the victim to stay off the street and threatened to call police.

Animal complaint

At 4:04 p.m., on March 25, Brandon deputies responded to a report of an animal complaint in the 2000 block of Rustic Trail. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with a woman who stated that the day before one of her dogs had come from behind the house with a dead piglet in his mouth. She said she put a leash on the dog and instructed it to take her where he got the piglet from. She said she was also with her son and neighbor. The dog led her to a nearby farm, and before arriving she said she could smell dead animals. Once there she saw seven dead piglets on top of the pig manure, not buried. Deputies contacted Animal Control, who took over the scene.

Runaway

At 3:05, on March 22, Brandon deputies responded to a report of a runaway. Upon arrival, deputies met with the mother of the missing juvenile. She stated that her daughter had left the house while she and her boyfriend were running errands. She said her daughter did not have a cell phone because it had been taken away when she found out she was dating a 19 year old man from Detroit. Her daughter had left a note stating she would return, but did not say when. She contacted her daughter’s friends, who said she was with that man. Deputies continued to communicate with the mother throughout the day, and said that one of her daughters friends were helping her look for her, and that her daughter had been active on social media. The juvenile did return home.