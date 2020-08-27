Crime Watch Aug. 29, 2020

In the house

At 4:25 a.m., July 26, Brandon deputies responded to a report of a vehicle striking a residence. Upon arrival, deputies located the vehicle in the backyard. It appeared the vehicle had struck the residence then a tree. There were no occupants in the vehicle. The airbag had deployed and the keys were still in the vehicle. Deputies were able to locate a wallet on the floor area of the car with a Michigan driver’s license. After several minutes of being on scene and looking for information, a woman came walking up from the backyard area where the vehicle had struck the tree. She was crying and had blood on her face. As she got closer, deputies could see she had several fresh scratches on her legs that were also bleeding. She was later identified as the owner of the wallet. Brandon Fire was already on the scene, but she refused medical treatment. The woman said she had been at her boyfriend’s house and they had been drinking and got into an argument. She was scared for her safety as her boyfriend had been violent in the past and drove off in a hurry and didn’t know what happened after that. She was given a preliminary breath test, with a result of .197. She was then advised she was under arrest and was transported to the hospital for a blood draw. She was also medically cleared for lodging and was transported to Oakland County Jail.

Drugs and driving

At 6:34 p.m., Aug. 22, Brandon deputies observed a vehicle traveling 67 miles per hour in a 50 MPH zone. They initiated a traffic stop and approached the vehicle. There were two occupants in the vehicle. Deputies stated why they pulled the vehicle over, and the driver appeared to be nervous, not answering any questions as the passenger spoke in his stead.

The driver stated he did not have a license and he was just driving because the passenger didn’t feel well, so he wanted to be nice and drive. At that time, he was ordered to exit the vehicle. While speaking, the passenger moved over to the driver’s seat. Deputies then noticed a syringe in the passenger side door of the vehicle. The passenger was then asked to get out as well. They were both asked if there was anything illegal inside of the vehicle and they consented for a vehicle search. Deputies found a handbag containing several syringes and a gold container with a clear, rock like substance believed to be methamphetamine. Both of the occupants were handcuffed and taken to the patrol vehicles. The passenger stated that everything in the vehicle was hers and that the driver didn’t know of anything in the vehicle. She did not know if the gold container contained heroin or methamphetamine. Deputies also discovered an assortment of pills packaged in clear baggies. A check was run on LEIN, and the driver had multiple warrants. All of the warrants came back to advise and release. The driver was issued citations for not having a license and for speeding. The passenger was released pending investigation for suspected narcotics. The case was forwarded to the narcotics division.

Larceny

At 10:52 a.m., Aug. 22, Brandon deputies responded to a report of larceny in the 2000 block of Allen Road. The homeowner called to report that a push mower was taken from his yard and that the mower is owned by a company that he employs to do the yard work. He said he had cameras that recorded the incident. Deputies spoke with the employee, who said he did not put the mower in the garage after his job the other day. He could not provide any details of the mower at the time. Deputies are waiting for a description of the mower.

Larceny

At 10:16 a.m., Aug. 21, Brandon deputies responded to a report of a larceny in the 3000 block of Cherry. Upon arrival, deputies met with the caller, who said that on Aug. 12, she parked her unlocked vehicle in her driveway. She said when she returned the next morning to her vehicle, she noticed someone had stolen her Kindle Fire tablet and a spare key for her vehicle. The case was forwarded to the detective bureau.

Crash

At 5:21 p.m., Aug. 20, Brandon deputies responded to a traffic crash. A vehicle was traveling north on Seymour Lake Road when the driver suffered a medical emergency and drove off the roadway through the intersection and into the swamp at the intersection of Seymour Lake and Ramsey roads. She was transported by Oxford Fire Department to the hospital.

Crash

At 6:27 p.m., on Aug. 20, Brandon deputies responded to a traffic crash on Baldwin at Seymour Lake roads. A vehicle was traveling northbound on Baldwin Road when a Chevrolet turned left at the intersection, failing to yield to northbound traffic. The Chevrolet was struck by the northbound vehicle. Both drivers appeared normal at the time of the crash.

Crash

At 4:53 p.m., Aug. 20, Brandon deputies responded to a traffic crash on Ortonville at Glass roads. A Ford Escape was stopped on the roadway when a GMC Yukon behind them failed to stop and struck the Escape. Both drivers appeared normal, but the driver of the Escape was taken by Brandon Fire to the hospital.