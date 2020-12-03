Crime Watch Dec. 5, 2020

Deceased

At 11:25 a.m., Dec. 1, Brandon deputies responded to a request for assistance from the fire department. The complainant stated she went to check on a friend and he was not conscious, and believed he was still breathing but was breathing shallow. She had not been able to reach him by phone and was concerned. The subject had underlying issues and was under a doctor’s care. The subject was pronounced deceased and was released to the funeral home.

Roll-over

At 7:47 a.m., Dec. 1, Brandon deputies responded to a report of a roll-over accident on M-15 at Allen Road. There were injuries reported, and the driver was taken to the hospital. The vehicle was southbound on M-15 when the driver lost control due to icy road conditions. The vehicle spun into the ditch after crossing left of the center, causing the vehicle to roll over.

Chest pains

At 2:01 p.m., Nov. 24, Brandon deputies responded to a request for assistance from the fire department. The subject was complaining of chest pains and other units were occupied. An ambulance was cleared and responded at 2:11 p.m.

Shot fired

At 11:39 p.m., Dec. 1, Brandon deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Legault Blvd. and Oakwood Road. The caller heard about 15 shots at 11:30 p.m. The caller didn’t see or hear anything else and no one was reported to be in danger.

Light pole

At 9:56 a.m., Dec. 2, Brandon deputies responded to a private property damage accident on S. Ortonville Road. An SUV had struck a light pole.