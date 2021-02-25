Crime Watch Feb. 27, 2021

Reckless driving

At 2 p.m., Feb. 15, Brandon deputies responded to the area of Bald Eagle Lake near Neptune and Dunwoodie for a report of reckless driving. The vehicle in question drove through a stop sign, through a yard, over the sea wall and dock and onto the canal on Bald Eagle Lake. The vehicle then got stuck in someone’s back yard. Deputies made contact with the driver of the vehicle, who had a possible medical issue and was transported to the hospital for evaluation. The driver was also ticketed for reckless driving.

Pills

At 8:25 p.m., Feb. 20, Brandon deputies responded to a report of a suicidal individual. Upon arrival, deputies met with a man who said his adult son was suicidal and had ingested several pills. Deputies made contact with the son, who admitted to taking medications, but denied being suicidal. Groveland Fire responded and transported the subject to the hospital for treatment.

Larceny

At 10:41 a.m., Feb. 22, Brandon deputies responded to a report of a larceny in the 4000 block of Hemlock Loop. Deputies met with the homeowner who stated that a friend stole a bank envelope containing $1,900 that he was saving. He said that his friend shows up about once a month to borrow money and never pays it back. When she showed up with another friend on Feb. 22, he let them inside. His friend asked to borrow money and he told her he didn’t have any, but she went into the bedroom and found the money he had been saving. She and her friend left with the money, though the victim did not give permission for her to take it. The case was forwarded to the detective bureau.

Bartender bitten

At 9:28 p.m., Feb. 21, Brandon deputies responded to a report of an assault and battery at a local establishment. The caller stated that a patron had bitten a bartender. Deputies spoke with the bartender, who said she went to pick up a glass from a man, and when she picked up the glass, he physically bit her middle finger and would not let go. Other patrons grabbed the man and pulled him away in order for him to let go. He was then escorted out of the establishment and left prior to deputies arrival. Deputies were able to make contact with the suspect over the phone, but he did not want to speak or meet about the incident and told deputies to mail his ticket. He was cited for assault and battery.

Snowblower blowup

At 3:15 p.m., Feb. 22, Brandon deputies responded to a request for assistance from the Brandon Fire Department for an injured person and a possible explosion. Upon arrival, deputies found a man and a woman.

The man was laying on his back on the ground and was responsive. He had visible burn marks on his clothing. The woman stated she was leaving her house nearby and saw a fire and her neighbor’s house. She then observed her neighbor laying on the ground next to the fire. She then got out of her car to check on him. There was a snow blower next to him that looked as if it had exploded. She was able to put out the flames on his person before deputies and Brandon Fire arrived. He was transported to a hospital for his injuries.

Gun gone

At 4:02 p.m., on Feb. 23, Brandon deputies responded to a report of suspicious circumstances in the 1000 block of Oakwood Road. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with a man who stated her friend asked her to buy a gun in her name for him. She said that they had gone to a store and bought the one he wanted, and that he had done all the talking with the salesman, she only filled out the paperwork. She stated that her friend kept the firearm in his possession and took it home with him. She said she has asked him about it, and he hasn’t told her who has it but stated she believes it may have been given to someone else. Deputies asked the friend about it, and he stated that she was lying because she is mad at him. He would not provide an explanation for the text messages the woman supplied where he asked her to buy him a gun. The case has been given to the detective bureau for further investigation.