Crime Watch Feb. 6, 2021

Deer, car

At 7 p.m., Jan. 30, Brandon deputies responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident in the area of S. Baldwin Road and Brookside Ct. The caller pulled onto Brookside and struck a deer. An additional caller let deputies know the deer was still in the roadway and vehicles are swerving around it.

Barking dog

At 3:06 p.m., Feb. 1, Brandon deputies responded to a report of a barking dog. Deputies received multiple calls about a dog barking, and had received that complaint on multiple occasions. A ticket was issued to the homeowners.

Family trouble

At 2:26 p.m., Jan. 30, Brandon deputies responded to a report of family trouble. The victim had an adult grandson living with her that was yelling at her and swearing. The dispute was verbal only.