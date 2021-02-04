Crime Watch Feb. 6, 2021

By on No Comment

Deer, car
At 7 p.m., Jan. 30, Brandon deputies responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident in the area of S. Baldwin Road and Brookside Ct. The caller pulled onto Brookside and struck a deer. An additional caller let deputies know the deer was still in the roadway and vehicles are swerving around it.
Barking dog
At 3:06 p.m., Feb. 1, Brandon deputies responded to a report of a barking dog. Deputies received multiple calls about a dog barking, and had received that complaint on multiple occasions. A ticket was issued to the homeowners.
Family trouble
At 2:26 p.m., Jan. 30, Brandon deputies responded to a report of family trouble. The victim had an adult grandson living with her that was yelling at her and swearing. The dispute was verbal only.

Crime Watch Feb. 6, 2021 added by on
View all posts by Shelby Stewart →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.