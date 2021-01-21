Crime Watch Jan. 23, 2021

Property damage

At 6:10 a.m., on Jan. 12, Brandon deputies responded to a property damage accident in the area of S. Ortonville and Wolfe roads. The caller stated that he thought the driver may have blacked out and drove off of the roadway and hit stuff. The vehicle struck a telephone pole and tension wires were damage. DTE was notified and was enroute to respond. The driver was awake and spoke with deputies.

Suspicious

At 10:25 p.m., Jan. 16, Brandon deputies responded to a report of suspicious circumstances in the 700 block of Hurd Road. The caller stated that subjects were walking around the property. Upon arrival, deputies observed footprints in the fresh fallen snow. Deputies followed them to the back of the yard and house. No one was in back of the house and the area was secured before deputies went out front to speak with the homeowners.

The husband stated he observed several subjects walking around their property. He said they were watching the two subjects through their surveillance cameras. He went outside to confront them but the subjects ran off. Deputies observed several subjects with hoodies covering their faces on the front porch and back yard. Deputies checked the area but were unable to locate the subjects. The case remains open.

Group home phone issue

At 6:45 p.m., Jan. 18, Brandon deputies received a call from a woman yelling ‘stop’. The line disconnected, and deputies verified the address the phone number was connected to. The phone number belonged to a resident at a local group home, and had a previous call that showed an assault and battery. The caller called again yelling that someone was trying to rape them and screaming ‘get away from me’ before disconnecting. Deputies made contact with staff at the group home, who reported that everything was under control and a resident had made the call. Deputies observed no suspicious activity and that all appeared calm.

Death

At 1:14 a.m., on Jan. 12, Brandon deputies responded to a hospice death. Upon arrival, deputies met with the homeowner and a hospice RN. The homeowner stated she had been sitting with the victim for a while when she went to get his medication and when she returned, he had passed. There were no signs of abuse or foul play.