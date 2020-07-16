Crime Watch July 18, 2020

Assault, dog bite

At 2:47 p.m., July 8, Brandon deputies responded to a report of an assault. Upon arrival, deputies met with a woman who said that she and her neighbor were having an argument over her boyfriend. She said that the neighbor came over and pushed her twice in the chest, and that her dog also bit her hand. The neighbor admitted to having an argument, but denied shoving her and said she was only coming to retrieve her dog. The dog did not have any paperwork or shots. The caller’s children overheard the argument but did not see the pushing or the dog bite. Her wound appeared to be minor and her son transported her to the hospital to have it looked at. The neighbor was issued a citation for dog at large and a citation for assault and battery.

Indecent exposure

At 9:04 p.m., July 6, Brandon deputies responded to the 2000 block of Dunwoodie Street for a report of indecent exposure. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the complainant, who stated that at around 7:30 p.m. that day, an elderly man was standing by her trash cans and decided to change his clothes next to her house. She said the man took off his shorts and exposed himself before putting on swim trunks. She said he was then picked up by a group of men on a boat, and that the driver of the boat apologized for the man. Deputies located the man responsible, and he admitted to being the one changing clothes. He stated he walked to the location and didn’t realize he would have to swim to the boat, so he changed before he got in the water and did not think anyone saw him. He was issued a citation for indecent exposure.

Assault & battery

At 10:18 p.m., July 10, Brandon deputies responded to a report of an assault. Upon arrival, deputies met with a man outside, who said that while inside a woman approached him and began to yell at him. He said he does not know who the woman is and that she began to hit him and pull his hair. He managed to get away and go outside.

He said she was saying that he did something to her a month prior, but he does not know who she is and had not been to the establishment in months. Someone went inside and retrieved the female. She said that about two weeks ago while she was working at the establishment, the man had come in and was saying things to her and toughed her breast. She said she yelled at him at the time, and he left. She said when she came in that night, she became upset and started hitting him. Both were issued citation for assault and battery, and the man was informed he was not allowed back at the establishment.

Weed trimmer larceny

At 11:04 a.m., July 6, Brandon deputies responded to a report of a larceny. The caller stated that there were two weed trimmers taken from the property he does maintenance on and he has video of the responsible. He said that while reviewing security footage for a different incident, it was discovered that they had been victimized. While gathering information, another employee found the trimmers laying in a driveway around the corner. The homeowner said that the morning before, a man stopped by and asked if he could drop the two trimmers and gas can there because he was so tired and had another mile to walk. She said she did not see him again. She described the man and positively identified him from a still of the security footage. While on the scene, deputies heard a call come out of an assist for medical. Deputies went to the address for a man complaining of a possible broken ankle. He fit the description of the suspect. The man confessed to taking the weed trimmers and gas can. He was escorted to the hospital by deputies as he was under arrest. The weed trimmers and gas can were returned.

Assault

At 10:17 p.m., July 10, Brandon deputies responded to a report of an assault. Deputies made contact with the lead case worker and the victim. The victim said another resident had punched him in the nose and broke it. He said he wanted to go to the hospital. The lead case worker said that all of the residents have to be watched at all times, and she said around 7 p.m., there was a bad water leak in the house and the residents were becoming agitated and confused due to the water break. She said the subject had been standing by his door when the victim walked by him and said something. The subject reacted by punching the victim in the nose. She said they were separated and discipline paperwork was completed. They also did a zoom conference with a doctor and a nurse. The doctor did not believe the victim needed additional medical treatment. She said she had no idea the subject called the police. Brandon fire responded and transferred the subject for treatment. The subject was arrested for domestic violence and transported to Oakland County Jail.