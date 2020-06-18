Crime Watch June 20, 2020

Larceny

At 4:29 p.m., June 6, Brandon deputies responded to the 4000 block of Ramsey Road for a report of a larceny. Upon arrival, deputies met with a man who leases the property. He stated he had come out to the property to do some shooting and when he arrived, he found his shooting trailer had been moved and a Dekorra rock that he shoots off of was stolen. He also found numerous beer cans laying on the ground. He stated he was last on the property two days prior. The victim stated the trailer had been moved into the field, knocking over hay and causing damage.

Dog bite

At 3:10 p.m., June 10, Brandon deputies responded to a report of a dog bite in the 1000 block of Beth Lane. The complainant, a delivery driver, stated he was making a delivery and the homeowner allowed her dog to run from the home and bite the driver on the leg. The homeowner reportedly never tried to call the dog off. Deputies spoke with the homeowner, who stated that the dog did bite the driver and that the dog was up to date on vaccinations. She was cited for dog at large.

Indecent exposure

At 11:53 a.m., June 9, Brandon deputies responded to a report of indecent exposure. The complainant came in to the substation to report that a man had exposed himself to her while she was working. She said that a van had parked at a local restaurant the night before, and she recognized it from an encounter a few weeks prior when the man ordered only a drink and asked her if she had a boyfriend. He stated she did, then left. The incident she reported was that the same van came in and that the man asked the same question again. When she questioned him, she saw that his lap was exposed in his vehicle, and that she quickly replied she did have a boyfriend and quickly left, which is when the man left. The case is open pending investigation.

Disorderly conduct

At 4:53 p.m., June 13, Brandon deputies responded to a report of disorderly conduct. Dispatch advised that the caller reported a patron at a business that was highly intoxicated and attempting to fight other patrons. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the caller and the suspect in the parking lot. The suspect was visibly intoxicated, unsteady on his feet and his speech was heavily slurred. Deputies attempted several times to calm him down, but he became agitated and was secured in handcuffs for the safety of all persons present. Deputies then spoke with the caller, who explained that the suspect was a regular customer and had never been confrontational prior to that day. He said that he had appeared intoxicated but no one on scene had witnessed him arrive. He said he refused to serve the suspect, and the suspect became irate and attempted to fight him and other patrons. While speaking to the caller, the suspect continued talking and yelling. He refused to provide a home address for deputies to transport him to and would only respond with loud profanities. He refused to cooperate and was secured in the patrol vehicle and transported to Oakland County Jail.

Phone gone

At 5:09 p.m., June 15, Brandon deputies responded to a report of lost property in the 1000 block of Hummer Lake Road. Upon arrival, deputies met with the caller, who advised he had received a delivery of a lawn mower and that it was delivered by two men. After the delivery was complete, the man realized his phone was missing. He chased down the delivery truck and caught up to it. He explained to the driver his phone was missing and they allowed him to search the truck. The phone was not located. The man stated he attempted to track his phone, however, it appears to have been turned off and the last known location was at his residence.

Death

At 10:36 a.m., June 16, Brandon deputies responded to a report of a sudden death. Deputies arrived just before Fire and EMS and took over chest compressions until they arrived. The caller stated that his work partner had passed out on the roof of a building. He said they were on the room and the victim complained of not feeling well. The caller said he went inside to get the victim some water, and when he returned, he found him lying face-down and unresponsive. He yelled down into the building to call 911 and began CPR. The victim was unresponsive and did not have a pulse. Brandon Fire worked on the victim for 45 minutes before the time of death was called. Deputies went to the victim’s home to make contact with his wife. She stated he had a heart valve replacement when he was young and had two surgeries for it. She also said he was seeing an oncologist for chronic leukemia lymphoma.