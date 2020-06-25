Crime Watch June 27, 2020

Pills

At 6:42 p.m., June 8, Brandon deputies responded to a report of an attempted suicide. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the caller, who stated the victim had made a suicidal statement, and that the victim had heard her saying it over the phone. At that point, the victim swallowed several pills, and the caller took them away. While deputies were talking to the caller, the victim locked themselves in the bathroom. Deputies made entry to check on the victim’s wellbeing and spoke with them. The victim stated they swallowed five pills and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Walk away

At 8:37 p.m., on May 29, Brandon deputies responded to a report of a walk-away patient from a health care facility. Deputies were advised that the patient walked away against a mental health petition for treatment. Deputies checked the area, including her residence, and did not locate her. The following day, deputies were contacted for a suicidal subject, the patient. Deputies spoke with her, and she was advised she had been transported to the hospital already, and that she had left without permission. She was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Death

At 1:28 a.m., on June 22, Brandon deputies responded to a report of a death. Upon arrival, deputies met with the next-of-kin. Deputies observed the victim, and saw no signs of foul play. Deputies were informed that the victim had suffered from cancer.