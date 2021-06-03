Crime Watch June 5, 2021

Animal at large

At 4:27 p.m., May 25, Brandon deputies responded to a report of an animal at large in the 4000 block of Wildwood Loop.

Upon arrival, deputies spoke with a man who said he was looking after the dog that had attacked another dog. He said the dog got out of the house down the road. While talking to the man, they observed the dog walking around, then heard another dog crying as if it was being attacked. The man pulled the dog off of a smaller dog, which was uninjured, and was able to get him on a leash. Deputies made contact with a woman who said her kids were playing outside, and that her own dog was outside with them, and the suspect dog began to attack her dog and go after her kids. The children sustained some scratches. Deputies issued two citations for dog bite and for dog at large.

Vehicle fire

At 7:27 p.m., May 25, Brandon deputies responded to the 2000 block of Ortonville Road for a vehicle fire.

Upon arrival, deputies observed an older model truck in the parking lot. The vehicle fire had already been extinguished by Brandon Township Fire. Deputies spoke with the owner of the vehicle, who said his grandfather had given him the truck months ago and there was insurance on it, but he had an upcoming appointment to get plates on it. He said the truck had been having problems since he got it and wanted a different vehicle, and when he was shopping for a different car, he noticed the truck beginning to smoke. He got in and drove it to an isolated part of the lot to avoid property damage and called for help. The vehicle was towed and the case is closed.

Personal injury

At 6:27 a.m., June 1, Brandon deputies responded to a report of a personal injury accident involving two motorcycles in the area of Baldwin and Oakwood Roads. Both subjects were awake and breathing, though one had scrapes all over his side. A third bike also collided with the other two, and Brandon Fire closed the road down. The accident did not result in any deaths.

Vehicle theft

At 6:26 a.m., June 1, Brandon deputies responded to a report of a vehicle theft in the area of Maplewood Drive.

Upon arrival, deputies met with the homeowner, who stated he left his vehicle parked in the driveway and unlocked the night before. That morning, he noticed his vehicle was missing. A check of the camera system showed an unknown male enter the vehicle a 2 a.m. It appeared the subject pulled out a laptop, plugged it into the vehicle and was able to start the vehicle. The suspect then backed out of the driveway and drove off in an unknown direction. Due to quality of the video, deputies could not see the color of the suspects clothing or any of his features. The case was forwarded to the Auto Theft division.

Attempted suicide

At 2:24 a.m., May 18, Brandon deputies responded to a report of an attempted suicide.

Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the complainant, who explained that his wifehad locked her keys in her vehicle earlier that day and as a result became agitated and began drinking alcohol. He said she threw items around the house and yelled and he was not able to calm her down, so he called police. He said he felt she was having a mental health crisis. He said just prior to deputies arrival, she told him she didn’t want to live anymore, but that she did not make an attempt on her life in his presence. Deputies then contacted the wife inside the residence, and she said she felt defeated because no one would help her and she did not want to live anymore. She was transported by Brandon Fire to the hospital.

UTV personal injury

At 12:33 p.m., May 30, Brandon deputies responded to a report of a personal injury crash on an Utility Terrain Vehicle. Upon arrival, deputies were flagged down by the victim’s step-father. He stated that the victim was about 1,000 feet off of the road. Deputies drove down to the location and saw the UTV rolled over on the driver’s side. The victim, a 13-year-old who had been driving, was sitting on the ground with an obvious leg injury. He had been doing doughnuts when the vehicle rolled over. He was wearing a seatbelt, but the driver’s side screen door was broken so it was not closed and allowed his leg to fall out of the cab and the UTV landed on it. Brandon Fire transported him to the hospital, and the parent was issued a misdemeanor ticket for allowing a person under 16 to operate the vehicle with no supervision or certificate.