Crime Watch March 13, 2021

Runaway

At 7:02 p.m., March 3, Brandon deputies responded to a report of a runaway juvenile. Upon arrival, deputies met with a woman who said her teenaged son became upset and had left the residence 45 minutes prior. She said she had asked him to do a household chore and he became agitated. She said he has done this previously and usually returned within a few hours. Deputies searched the area and found no sign of him. The woman was advised that if he returned or she had further information, to notify the sheriff’s office. He returned in good health around 9:50 p.m.

Eggs

At 2:06 p.m., March 1, Brandon deputies responded to a report of harassing communications. Upon arrival, deputies met with a couple that is dating and live together. They stated that a man had thrown eggs at both of their vehicles on Feb. 28 and that someone had seen him do so to another vehicle in the neighborhood. Deputies saw eggs on all three vehicles, and the victims stated that the man had been harassing them and threatening to beat them up, and that the issues had been going on for over a year. The other victim stated that the subject had been harassing him for about five years now on and off. Deputies were able to make contact with the subject on March 3, and he admitted to throwing eggs at the vehicles. He was issued a citation for harassment.

Abuse

At 11:47 p.m., March 7, Brandon deputies responded to a report of possible child abuse. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with a woman who stated that a woman had arrived at her house to pick up the child in question, then proceeded to work. While at work, the babysitter had texted her that the baby was fussy and they later had a video call in which the baby would not stop crying. Around 5 p.m., the babysitter brought the baby to her to be nursed, and at that time, she did not notice any marks on the child. The woman took the child back home, and around 6:45 p.m. she asked the complainant to return home because they continued to cry. When she arrived to pick up her child, she noticed marks on their face, and the babysitter said a mobile fell on the child. The case was forwarded to the detective bureau.

Found child

At 3:58 p.m., March 5, Brandon deputies responded to a report of a found child in the 5000 block of Oak Hill Road. The caller stated that she had seen the child with no jacket, shoes or socks and went after him and was able to catch him. She said no one had come into the store to claim the child, but she had socks and a jacket that she gave him. As deputies waited for Child Protective Services to arrive, deputies were alerted of a missing child report that matched the found child’s description The mother met deputies at the business. She said she had put her children to bed so that they could take a nap around 2:30 p.m., and that she woke up at 4:45 p.m. and saw he was not in the bed. She spotted his bottle outside of the house and that she then called 911. The case was forwarded to the detective bureau.

Help

At 11:06 a.m., on March 4, Brandon deputies responded to a request for help from a woman who wanted deputies to take her ex-husbands guns that she had in her possession. She said she was concerned because of her two children in the house and the history of domestic violence with her ex-husband. She said she had contacted him several times and he refuses to pick them up. She wanted them out of her house and away from her children. Three handguns and three riddles were taken for safe keeping.

Traffic

At 6:57 p.m., on Feb. 8, Brandon deputies responded to a personal injury traffic crash. The caller was 10 minutes from the location and stated she was on her way to pick up a vehicle her son had been driving because it had no insurance. She stated that there would be trouble, but would not provide additional information. Deputies arrived in the area, but could not locate the residence or any vehicles that matched the description.

Dispatch then advised deputies that a pedestrian was just struck by a similar vehicle in the area. Deputies spoke with the victim, who stated that her boyfriend had received a text message from his mother saying she was coming to the residence to pick up the vehicle.

She went outside to get property of hers from inside the vehicle, and that just as she was entering the roadway, the vehicle pulled out of the parking spot and she was unable to get out of the way before the vehicle struck her on her left side, knocking her forward onto the ground and running over her right hand. She had not seen the driver.

After being seen by a doctor, she found her hand was bruised, but not broken. She also stated that she did not want to pursue criminal charges.

Deputies spoke with the caller, who said that when she located the vehicle, she just took it. She said she observed the victim running behind the vehicle in the mirror, then heard a noise. She believed that the victim threw something at her vehicle, but she did not stop to see if there was damage.

She was issued a violation for careless driving and no proof of insurance.