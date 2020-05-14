Brandon Crime reports May 16

Building complaint

At 2:58 p.m., May 12, Brandon deputies responded to a township home for an alleged violation of the Michigan Builder’s Trust Act. Upon arrival the complainant, acting on behalf of a family member, stated a contract for several interior home improvements was agreed upon with an area contractor. A deposit was made by the complainant for the work. Since the work started payments were made as the projects progressed. The complainant alleges the money was taken and the contractor abandoned the work. On April 29, the complainant and the contractor argued about the project with threats to push the project back to the fall. According to photos of the home, one bathroom as well as the living room did appear to have been completed. It should be noted the Governor’s Executive Order prohibited construction/renovation extended from March 23 through May 7.

Trespass

At 3:24 p.m., May 7, Brandon deputies responded to an alleged trespass. The deputies were dispatched to assist a Realtor on showing a home in the township. The next door neighbor was yelling at the Realtor when they arrived to show the house to a perspective buyer. The neighbor had owned the home and it was currently under foreclosure at the time of the showing. He was standing a few yards from the property when the Realtor was there.

Assault

At 1:12 p.m, May 7, Brandon deputies responded to an alleged sexual assault. Deputies were dispatched to a group home where a male complainant reported another male got on top of him and began rubbing his butt. The complainant said his butt was penetrated by the man. The complainant then blacked out and can’t remember what else happened after that. The next thing that he recalled was waking up on the floor of the bedroom. The care givers and suspect claim nothing happened and it was common for the two to roughhouse.

Assault

At 4:49 p.m., May 10, Brandon deputies responded to an alleged assault/battery. When deputies arrived they observed a male with no shirt on riding a yellow mini bike. The deputies contacted the complainant and were informed the suspect on the mini bike had assault him. The complainant was bleeding from the top of his head. The deputies located the 30-year-old suspect on the yellow mini bike who stated the alleged victim had hit him first. The pair had earlier argued over a car battery. A citation was issued for assault and battery.