Crime Watch: May 9, 2020

Neighbor issues

At 8:16 a.m., on May 1, Brandon deputies responded to a report of a civil matter in the 5000 block of Sherwood. The complainant said that his neighbor is rude and threatening and that there has been ongoing issues with the property between them. The dirt berm his neighbor built caused flooding in his yard, there have been trees and bushes trimmed, the subject’s dog coming into the complainant’s yard among other things. The complainant said that day he woke up to find his fence posts had been flooded and a couple had been heaved from their positions. He added that his neighbor had a company come out to try and alleviate the flooding but it was ineffective. He also showed deputies texts where his neighbor had called him names. Deputies spoke with the neighbor’s wife, who said the water issue is something that concerns her and her husband as well, and that they just installed a drain system and that the contractors were coming back out to address the flooding. She was advised to stop the name calling and to avoid texting her neighbor. The subject was not available to talk.

Assault

At 2 p.m., on May 5, Brandon deputies responded to a report of an aggravated assault. Upon arrival, the complainant said she had been cleaning the residence and one of the residents was helping her. She stated that as they got to the subject’s room, the subject became irate and punched the resident in the back of the head, then left the room and returned seconds later with a glass of water which he dumped on the resident. The complainant said that she separated them and continued cleaning when the subject grabbed his electric guitar and hit the resident/victim in the back of the head. The complainant said she got in between them and the subject pushed her. When she said she was going to call the police, he spit in her face. She told deputies that the subject had been making threats about overdosing on his medication and showed deputies the piles of medication they had found under his bed when they were cleaning. Deputies arrested the subject, who stated that he was suicidal and tried to overdose, as well as banged his head on the security divider several times. He also stated he wanted to get the Coronavirus and die. He was transported to Oakland County Jail.

Property damage

At 6:53 p.m., on May 1, Brandon deputies responded to a report of damage to property in the 1800 block of Hurd Road. The caller, who was walking, stated that a vehicle was driving at a high rate of speed while passing her and that it swerved off the roadway and struck a mailbox. The vehicle then slowed down and turned around to look at the damage, then turned around again and drove past the mailbox. The caller and the homeowner both got in their vehicles to see if the suspect vehicle was still in the area, and recognized the vehicle a few streets away and saw the driver outside of her vehicle attempting to wash dust off the back windshield. Deputies met with the caller and the victim who stated he had already partially fixed the mailbox. There were clear tire tracks leading off the road. There was also a bumper guard that had fallen off the suspect vehicle on the ground. Deputies drove to the suspect’s house and saw the vehicle that had damage on the front and no bumper guard. Earlier the office had received a be on the look out notice for a similar vehicle for a possibly intoxicated driver. Deputies attempted to make contact with the driver, and after a few unsuccessful attempts, attached two citations to her front door.

Death

At 7:27 a.m., on May 6, Brandon deputies responded to a report of a sudden death. Deputies and Brandon Fire responded, and upon deputies arrival, Brandon Fire had stopped CPR and pronounced the deceased at 7:41 a.m. The victim was last seen alive at 1 a.m., and was found unresponsive at 7:22 a.m. The deceased suffered from heart problems, high blood pressure and high cholesterol. There were no signs of foul play.

Civil issue

At 8:40 a.m., on May 5, Brandon deputies responded to a report of a civil matter in the 400 block of Ridgewood Drive. The complainant told deputies that she, once again, tried to pick up her two sons from their father’s house, per court order, and that he had taken them to another location and refused the court order. She stated this is an ongoing issue.