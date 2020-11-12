Crime Watch Nov. 14, 2020

Political vandals

At 10:42 a.m., Oct. 30, Brandon deputies responded to a report of suspicious circumstances in the 2000 block of Perry Lake Road. The caller advised that some time overnight, someone had spray-painted her solar lights and stolen her political signs. She had no additional information at the time.

Assault

At 9:35 a.m., Nov. 1, Brandon deputies responded to a report of an assault. The victim came into the substation to report that she had been assaulted over night at a party she attended. She stated she went to the party with a date, and that her date’s ex-girlfriend was also at the party. She said that when she was getting ready to leave and was looking for her keys, she was in the hallways outside of a bedroom that her date and his ex-girlfriend were in. She said at that point the door of the room flew open and the ex-girlfriend rushed her and punched her with a closed fit, knocking her back and causing her to strike her head on the door frame. She said that the punch caused her tooth to go through her mouth and was bleeding a lot. She was transported to the hospital by her sister and received stitches for her injury. Deputies made contact with the suspect, who told deputies that the victim was not supposed to be at the party and her ex-boyfriend had told her as much a few days prior. She said she had been drinking and that she was at the party to rekindle her relationship with her ex-boyfriend. She said she had gone into the hallway to confront her and tell her to leave and a ‘scuffle’ ensued and she hit the victim one time. The suspect was advised to call the police for help to remove unwanted subjects and was issued a citation for assault and battery.

Going home

At 8:46 p.m., on Nov. 9, Brandon deputies responded to a report of neighborhood trouble in the 2000 block of Dunwoodie Street. Deputies made contact with the callers, who stated they were inside their home and noticed a vehicle stopped at a nearby intersection for about 15 minutes. The man said they went outside to see what the vehicle was doing and that he asked the driver if he was okay. The driver said nothing and gave him a blank stare. He tried asking again, and again the driver did not respond. At that point he decided to call 911, and at that point the driver turned the steering wheel and started to drive away. The man and his wife said they had to jump out of the way to avoid getting hit. The driver then stopped for a few seconds, then accelerated and went onto the yard and got stuck for a moment before speeding off. Deputies checked the area, and as they did so Dispatch informed them of an SUV on a dead-end street. Deputies found the vehicle with the lights on and running. Deputies then approached the vehicle and asked him what he was doing parked in that driveway. He gave deputies a blank stare and said he was going home. He said he had not been drinking, though deputies noticed he had bloodshot glassy eyes, slurred speech and the smell of intoxicants coming from his breath. He was asked to exit the vehicle, and as he began getting out he complained that his back was hurting. He was having difficulty standing and keeping his balance. He was given a preliminary breath test, which resulted in .287 blood alcohol content. He was placed under arrest for operating while intoxicated.

Trespassing, resisting arrest

At 12:02 p.m., Nov. 7, Brandon deputies responded to a report of trespassing. Upon arrival, deputies met with the homeowner, who stated that his brother was inside and refused to leave. He said he and his brother had been arguing when his brother spit in his face and they both hit each other. Deputies spoke with the brother and he was told he wasn’t allowed inside the house or on the property and was escorted off the property. Deputies were checking the area a half hour later and the homeowner waved them down because his brother was standing across the street screaming obscenities. He was told to leave the area, and the man then got in the deputy’s face and yelled obscenities at them. He was placed under arrest for trespassing and resisting arrest.

Larceny

At 2:27 p.m., Nov. 3, Brandon deputies responded to a report of a larceny in the 3000 block of Dartmouth. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the homeowners, who stated that his work crew took his truck to a work site. Once there, his crew informed him that some of the equipment was missing from the back. He said that he was missing four chain saws and his leaf blower. He had parked his vehicle the day before and didn’t notice until that day. They pulled surveillance footage of the house and saw a male trying to break into a back building early that morning. Another neighbor said that he found his garage door locked, when he normally does not lock it. When he checked, the found some tools missing. Another neighbor said he had video of an unknown subject entering a vehicle parked in his driveway, though it appeared nothing was missing. Another victim stated that he noticed the read doors of his vehicle were open and that his hand gun was missing. Deputies made an attempt to contact a suspect, and met with his ex-girlfriend. She said that he would no longer come into the area and he has their child. She gave his work schedule and a new address as well as a phone number. The case is ongoing.

House fire

At 8:12 p.m., Nov. 8, Brandon deputies responded to a request for assistance from the fire department in the 300 block of Oakwood Road. Upon arrival, Brandon Fire was already on the scene handling the fire. Deputies made contact with the homeowner, who said that she was in the basement getting Christmas decorations from behind the water heater. She said it got stuck, and that when she managed to pull it out, the Christmas tree began to smoke then caught fire. The case remains open.

Disorderly conduct

At 8:46 a.m., Nov. 9, Brandon deputies met with a man at the substation who wanted to report an assault. He stated he was driving the day prior and was nearing his driveway. He began to hear taunting coming from down the road, including slurs, specifically calling him by name. He said he then noticed his access lane was full of debris. He said he believed the debris and assorted junk was clearly put there intentionally. He said a man then approached him while he was still seated in his vehicle. The man was holding a three foot long stick and stated he was going to smash out the complainant’s headlights. He swung at the complainant without making contact and when he started to call 911, the man retreated to the house. A woman then approached him and began yelling at him to get off her property, though he was still on the roadway. He also said that both suspects had been drinking. Deputies made contact with the suspects the day before and the woman stated she has a PPO against the complainant and he wasn’t allowed to drive down that road and wasn’t allowed to look at her. Deputies asked who the man was with the stick and she replied it was her teenaged son playing in the side yard with a stick and that the complainant was harassing him. She was told he could drive down that road and access his own fields. On Nov. 10, the man who lived at the house, as well as the complainant, were given tickets for disorderly conduct. The complainant was agitated and became very loud and called deputies various explicatives.