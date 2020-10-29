Crime Watch Oct. 31, 2020

Phone harassment

At 4:27 p.m., Oct. 25, Brandon deputies responded to a report of harassing communications. Upon arrival, deputies met with a woman and her daughter. The woman stated her daughter was receiving text messages from three different numbers saying that the cops were coming to her house and that they were watching her and that she better sleep with one eye open. One of the numbers sent a Google maps photo of the residence. One of the texts also stated that her daughter was going to die the following day and that her death clock was counting down. The woman said she tried calling come of the numbers with no answer, and then began getting texts telling her that her daughter better watch out. The daughter said she did not know of anyone that would try and scare her like this. Deputies looked up all three phone number with no result of ownership. The only information deputies were able to find were that the carrier was Pinger, which is an app that provides free texts and phone calls. It also allows people to remain anonymous. Deputies advised that they block those current numbers and to call back if any other information came to light on the matter.

Reckless shooting

At 4:47 p.m., Oct. 24, Brandon deputies responded to a report of a weapon firing on Garland Avenue. Upon arrival, deputies were greeted by a man who came outside and asked for an ambulance. He had a towel on his upper arm. Brandon Fire arrived and he was escorted to the ambulance. While being treated, he told deputies he had been upstairs with his best friend. He was standing by the window when he heard something fall from the closet and hit the floor. He said his friend said something but he could not make out what she was saying. He then heard a bang and saw smoke then felt heat on his upper arm.

He realized his friend had accidentally shot him. Deputies spoke with his friend, who was in her room with the victim. The woman stated she had grabbed her rifle out of the closet and said, “I’m going to shoot you,” adding they always play around in this manner. She pulled the trigger and the rifle went off, stating she had no idea that the safety was off. She said it was an accident and she never intended to shoot him. Deputies then asked where the rifle was at, and it was retrieved by the woman’s father, who had put it away. He said he had not seen what happened but that he believed the two would never intentionally hurt each other. The rifle was secured and the woman was given a citation for reckless use of a firearm.

Assault

At 8:01 p.m., Oct. 27, Brandon deputies responded to a report of assault. Deputies had been to the residence on previous occasions, including earlier that day. The homeowner had been having numerous ongoing problems with her son. She said he has become increasingly more aggressive and violent. She recently filed for eviction to have him removed because he would not leave on his own accord. Deputies met with the homeowner, and she advised her son had returned home and was doing things to intimidate and frighten her. She said he historically had possession of the only gun in the home, a rifle, and was hiding it from her. He had previously damaged items in the home and affixed locks to areas of the home to keep her out. She stated he broke the mirrors off of her vehicle, let the air out of her tires prior to her leaving for work and believes he put something in her gas tank to stop the vehicle from starting. On this day, he had been following her around the house, blowing smoke in her face, which forced her to leave the home. She advised she wasn’t sure where he was as she had locked him out. A ladder had been propped against his bedroom window. Deputies re-entered the home and found him inside. The son came out of his room when deputies approached the bedroom, retreated back inside and attempted to slam the door shut. Deputies followed, pushing the door open. He was advised he was under arrest and after a struggle was successfully handcuffed behind the back. He was transported to Oakland County Jail for lodging with citations for domestic violence and resisting and obstructing police.