Crime Watch Sep. 5, 2020

Campaign signs

At 8:46 p.m., Aug. 20, Brandon deputies received a call about two women who stopped and took all the complainant campaign signs from the front yard on Baldwin Road. The caller did not want to make a report, just to advise if they were found.

Harassing

At 9:14 p.m., Aug. 20, Brandon deputies responded to a report of harassing communications. Upon arrival, deputies met with the complainant, who stated her ex-boyfriend and neighbor had driven by her honking and revving his engine. She said the vehicle then followed her and turned into a local business. She said that after, she got food with her child and drove home. As she passed his residence, she saw him standing outside and heard him yelling something. She told deputies she had been trying to get a personal protection order against him and wanted the incident documented. She also received text messages from an unknown number. She was given a report for her records and she did not want the subject contacted.

Death

At 1:46 a.m., Aug. 23, Brandon deputies responded to a report of a sudden death. Upon arrival, deputies met with the caregiver, who was performing CPR on a male laying on the ground in the bedroom. Deputies took over CPR until Brandon Fire arrived shortly after. Brandon Fire took over and were not able to get a pulse on the man. He was pronounced deceased at 2:19 a.m. The caregiver told deputies that the man had been in the hospital previously due to issues with his feeding tube and having pneumonia. No trauma or foul play was observed.

Domestic violence

At 9:19 p.m., Aug. 27, Brandon deputies observed a vehicle with excessive lighting while on patrol at the corner of Sashabaw and Seymour Lake roads. Deputies initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, who said he left his license at the gas station. Deputies knew from past incidents that the man had a suspended license. He also stated he doesn’t have insurance, and a check revealed he didn’t have valid insurance or a driver’s license. Upon further review, the man was also found to have bond conditions from a recent domestic violence charge. The conditions said he was not to have contact with the passenger of the vehicle and was not allowed at the address he had stated he was going to. He was then handcuffed and escorted to the patrol vehicle. He stated he was okay with the passenger driving his vehicle home and he was issued citations for excessive lighting, driving with a suspended license and having no valid insurance. He was transported by deputies to I-75 and Sashabaw Road by police.

Domestic assault

At 5:06 p.m., Aug. 31, Brandon deputies responded to a report of a domestic assault. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the victim, who said her daughter had scratched and hit her as well as kicked her in the stomach and legs. She said that her daughter had been drinking and was not supposed to and she wanted her out of the house. Deputies were escorted to the daughter’s bedroom, where they knocked on the door and asked her to exit the room. She did not answer so deputies entered the room and saw her sitting on the bed with her dog and she refused to get up. She said she did not want to make a statement, and was escorted out of the house by deputies. She was transported to Oakland County Jail without incident.

