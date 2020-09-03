Crime Watch Sep. 5, 2020

Campaign signs
At 8:46 p.m., Aug. 20, Brandon deputies received a call about two women who stopped and took all the complainant campaign signs from the front yard on Baldwin Road. The caller did not want to make a report, just to advise if they were found.
Harassing
At 9:14 p.m., Aug. 20, Brandon deputies responded to a report of harassing communications. Upon arrival, deputies met with the complainant, who stated her ex-boyfriend and neighbor had driven by her honking and revving his engine. She said the vehicle then followed her and turned into a local business. She said that after, she got food with her child and drove home. As she passed his residence, she saw him standing outside and heard him yelling something. She told deputies she had been trying to get a personal protection order against him and wanted the incident documented. She also received text messages from an unknown number. She was given a report for her records and she did not want the subject contacted.
Death
At 1:46 a.m., Aug. 23, Brandon deputies responded to a report of a sudden death. Upon arrival, deputies met with the caregiver, who was performing CPR on a male laying on the ground in the bedroom. Deputies took over CPR until Brandon Fire arrived shortly after. Brandon Fire took over and were not able to get a pulse on the man. He was pronounced deceased at 2:19 a.m. The caregiver told deputies that the man had been in the hospital previously due to issues with his feeding tube and having pneumonia. No trauma or foul play was observed.
