Crossman Park drain project moves forward

Ortonville- While the Crossman Park drain project is underway, it’s uncertain when construction will start.

At a special meeting on Aug. 27, the council discussed the bids with village manager Dale Stuart.

“This is a particular job where the price has come in much higher than we anticipated it coming in, I’m not sure how that came about,” said Stuart. “We only got two bids out of the four that we expected, but there are one or two extra people who may be providing some additional bids on this.”

The project in question would help fix the drainage issues at Crossman Park, which floods easily when it rains and has been known to be a problem for neighboring septic systems of residents and business owners.

“It really is my recommendation to you that for this particular item, even though the time is very sensitive to us, unless you’re ready to approve on of these larger amounts, I’d like to wait and see what more we might get in proposals from other firms before we make a decision,” said Stuart.

While the council did agree to postpone it until they get an update on two additional bids from Stuart, they expressed hesitation because the summer is quickly ending.

“Time is really crunched right here to be able to finish this before the end of the year,” said councilman Mark Robinson.

The council does plan on finishing this project this year before the end of the year, meaning weather is a big factor.

“I don’t want to get into fall time when we can’t get this project completed. This needs to be completed this year,” said councilwoman Colleen Skornicka.

While the project would fix the drainage issues, it does not guarantee that the neighboring septics would be improved.

“Our design and our plan is to solve the drainage problems at that park,” said Stuart. “There are a number of issues that some are partially related to the drainage issue, and come have to do with other issues like the septic system. Our solution is aimed at and will take care of our problem, nothing more.”

While the issue specifically addressed is the drainage, some council members are hoping it will help neighboring septic systems and alleviate a burden for the residents.

“If we address the drainage issue, it may ease some of the septic issues, but it won’t necessarily fix them,” said Larry Hayden councilman . “I really don’t want to see this going into next year.”