Curbside service at the Table Food Pantry

The Table Food Pantry at Lakeview Community Church is now offering curbside service to families who qualify for assistance on Sundays, 2-4 p.m. Qualifying families are eligible for one pantry visit per month.

“We are still able to offer several choices to our clients,” said Pastor John Grimshaw. “And we’ve been blessed with enough resources to assist several families each week. We have modified our process to eliminate any personal physical contact between volunteers and clients, by offering curbside assistance. We’ll collect your information right at your vehicle, and bring your food selections to the entrance, where you can load the items into your vehicle. Our goal is to safely serve as many people as possible without adding to the concern of spreading the coronavirus.”

If you wish to make a financial donation to assist with the pantry, contact them through their Facebook page, or visit their website lakeviewlife.org. Lakeview Church, 10023 S State Road, Goodrich.