Czeslawa ‘Cecily’ Siring

SIRING, CZESLAWA “CECILY” of Ortonville; died March 26, 2021. She was 86. She was born September 21, 1934 in Poland to the late John and Filomena (nee: Trybus) Dubis. She is survived by two sons, Andrew (Mary) Siring and Edward (Carolyn) Siring; four grandchildren, Rachael Brown, Rebecca Lane, Mary Siring and Edward Siring; her two nieces, Mary (Ted) Sawicki and Lidia (John) Verbanac; she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Richard and her son, Richard Siring. Mass of the Resurrection will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at St. Anne Catholic Church 825 S. Ortonville Road, Ortonville. Fr. Gerard Frawley, Celebrant. Family will receive friends at the church from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Pontiac, Michigan. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com