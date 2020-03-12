Dam saftety inspection OK’d, repairs this summer

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich- On Monday night the village council voted 5-0 to authorize the services of Spicer Group Engineers to complete required Michigan Dam Safety Act part #315 dam inspection report for 2020.

The cost of the inspection will not exceed $2,000.

Last month, at the request of the Village DPW, Wade Trim visited the mill pond dam to observe a potential issue with the operating gates and dam structure. An area beside and behind the west water gate had a constant stream of water spraying on the downstream side, as well as behind the gate. Matt Maybe, village DPW director recognized that water was getting behind the angle iron.

“It’s a steady stream going around and coming out the back side,” said Maybe. “It’s not an emergency right now, we could wait until early summer and draw the (pond) water down to have a better look.”

Since that report a temporary fix on the dam is now in place to slow the leak down, Maybe reported on Monday night.

“At some point late spring or early summer the pond will have to drained down to access the hatch and go behind the gate to see what needs to be repaired,” he said.

The Goodrich Dam is required to have this inspection report completed by Dec. 31, 2020.