Dancing through life

This week I had the great honor of sitting down with our 25th Citizen of the Year, Lynn Holliday.

For anyone who doesn’t know, she is the owner and operator of Lynn’s Dance Studio in downtown Ortonville, where she teaches students every week about dance, and instills in them confidence, self-discipline, and more importantly, how to have fun.

She also happens to be our neighbor at The Citizen, so I could probably tell you the schedule for tap classes based on the number of picture frames that shake on the walls when they dance.

I was so excited to sit down and talk with Holliday about teaching dance, because I know first-hand how important it can be, and how strong the relationship with a dance teacher can be.

When I was a little girl, my best friend and I got signed up for dance classes at the local studio in town. It was a small studio at the time, and it grew larger as we got older. There I started to gain a love of dance, learning ballet, tap, jazz, and hip hop until I was 10.

That year, some of the girls in my class were warming up by practicing parts of our routine, and one of them cheerfully said, “This is how we do it without you for competition.”

That girl was younger than me, and probably had no clue how or why that was hurtful, but it was.

I was never the best dancer in my class, even as I got older. I wasn’t as flexible as the other girls, I was taller than most of them which made certain things harder for me to do, I didn’t take every class available to me, but I loved dancing. It was my favorite thing to do at that age, so to find out that my class was competing without me because the teachers thought I wasn’t good enough was incredibly disheartening. I thought we were all there because we loved it, not to compete.

But those teachers were telling me that not only was I not good enough, but that they weren’t willing to take the time to help me improve.

After that year, I joined a different studio, Leap of Faith. The owner, Jenny, was a former teacher at the old studio, who didn’t like the exclusion some girls were facing. So she started her own studio, and a lot of other girls ended up transferring to her studio. I danced there for six years.

I’m so incredibly grateful to Jenny and her teachers. She was such an inspiration to me, seeing how she saw something wrong and did what she could to do better. And she brought on more teachers who were just as inspiring.

I’ll never forget the year I did a solo routine. Jenny and her teachers always encouraged students who wanted to do a solo routine to do so, allowing us to work one-on-one to improve and get creative. My teacher that year, Miss Laura, was a high-energy woman who pushed me to my limits every week.

After finishing the choreography for my jazz routine about halfway through the year, we plugged in my MP3 player to the stereo to see if there was another song for a second solo routine. There was plenty of time in the year still to do something short, and Laura listened to one song and stopped me, too excited to listen to anything else.

The song she heard was “100 Years” by the band Five for Fighting. The song talks about spending time appreciating moments at every stage of life, as you only have a hundred years to live, because the time runs out faster than you think. But the different ages mentioned included 15, which I was a the time, 22, which Laura was close to, and 33, which Jenny was close to.

Laura came up with the idea for me to be on stage for the first part, leap my way off into the wings, then have her come out for the next part and dance before following in my footsteps and having Jenny come out for the third part of the song. After that, the three of us were able to rejoin on stage and dance together, a student and the two teachers who encouraged her and helped her to improve.

I’ve talked before about teachers and the impact they can have on students, but dance teachers leave a lasting impact in a different way. They lead by graceful example, and I will forever be grateful for the example they set.

Reading the nomination letters for Holliday made me think immediately of my own teachers, and I’m so glad dancers in the community have someone like her to teach and motivate them.