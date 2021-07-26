Daniel Hempton

HEMPTON, Daniel L. – of Goodrich, MI, age 87, passed away Sunday, July 25, 2021. Cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service will be held 12 PM Monday, August 2, 2021 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 404 North Dayton Street, Davison, MI 48423; Rev. Fr. Andrew A. Czajkowski officiating. The family will receive visitors 2-8 PM Sunday, August 1, 2021 at Allen Funeral Home, 9136 Davison Road, Davison, MI 48423 and 11 AM-12 PM Monday, August 2, 2021 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Genesee County, in Dan’s memory.

Dan was born in Flint, MI on July 14, 1934, son of the late George and Lulu (Berthume) Hempton. He married Janet Thomas on June 30, 1956 in Grand Blanc, MI. Dan retired from Buick Motor Division in 1987 after 32 years of service. He and his wife, Jan, founded Jan’s Sport Shop in 1968. Together, they ran a successful business for 40 years. He enjoyed meeting new people, watching his family play sports, cheering on Goodrich athletics, traveling with his family in their motorhome and golfing whenever he could. Dan and Jan were lucky to see a lot of the world with a lot of good friends and relatives, and also made wonderful memories living in Goodrich, MI for almost a lifetime.

Dan is survived by his wife, Janet Hempton; 2 children, Janell (Tim) Zirnhelt and Bradley (Stephanie) Hempton; 5 grandchildren, Ashley (Bob) Aikens, Ryan (Ashley) Hempton, Jillian (Charles Plambeck) Zirnhelt, Jolynn Zirnhelt and Thomas Zirnhelt; 8 great-grandchildren, Jackson and Maverick Aikens and Breanna, Braden, Dana, Delaney, Jared Daniel and Amaya Hempton; 2 sisters, Lola Hofacer and Lois (Bob) Bouck; sister-in-law, Pat Hempton; 3 brothers-in-law, Dallas (Janet) Thomas, Clark (Rita) Thomas and Jerry (Kathy) Thomas; many other loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Lulu Hempton; 2 brothers, George “Sonny” Hempton and Jim and Sherry Hempton; brother-in-law, Giles Hofacer.

The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Nancy Myers for being Dan’s friend and caregiver, as well as Dan’s loving niece, Rachel Caverly. Also, a very special thank you to Dr. Rebecca Baumbach and the nurses and staff of Heart to Heart Hospice with The Villages of Lapeer for their compassionate and professional care of Dan.

Thank you to Nathan Hempton for thoughtfully constructing the beautiful urn.

