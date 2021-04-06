Danny Gerald Penley

PENLEY, DANNY GERALD of Ortonville, Michigan. To God be the Glory, Danny went to be with his Lord on April 4, 2021. He was 76. Danny was born May 28, 1944 in Mt. Clemens, Michigan to the late Victor K. and Freda J. (nee: Bradley) Pendley. He married Phyllis Elaine Dahline on June 12, 1965 in Rochester, Michigan He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Phyllis; four children, Barry (SuzAnne) Pendley, Brian (Jill) Pendley, Eric (Christine) Pendley and Krisi Foster; 14 grandchildren, Jenna, Mikayla (Whitley) Hildebrand, Eva Pendley, Kyle (Lesley) Pendley, Brian, Luke, Rachel Pendley, Brendan (Sarah) Pendley, Teshia (Thomas) Sandau, Caleb and Tobi Pendley, Damian, Jacob and Rei Foster; 3 great grandchildren, Jaxon, Aspen and Grayson; one brother, Ronald (Sally) Pendley; one sister, Wanda (John) Grapentine; he is also survived by many nieces and nephews; he was preceded in death by one brother, Clarence Dwight Pendley; He was a member of the Pine Grove Bible Church, Goodrich, Michigan. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME, 135 South St., Ortonville, Michigan. Memorial donations may be made to Pine Grove Bible Church 8872, 9363 S State Rd, Goodrich, MI 48438. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com