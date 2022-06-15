Daren Williams

Our family is saddened to announce the passing of Daren Michael Williams, our beloved son, brother, and friend. He passed away peacefully at his home in Crossville, TN on June 6, 2022, at the age of 60. He simply went into his bedroom to rest and left this world into the arms of Jesus.

Daren was born on April 3, 1962, in Pontiac, MI to Jim and Marlene Williams. He was preceded in death by his loving father, Jim, paternal grandparents James and Jeanne Williams, maternal grandparents Dewey and Marie Noe. He is survived by his mother, Marlene Williams Schupp (Roger), brothers Scott (Kristine) and Lindy (Teresa) and sister Angela (Russell) Qualls; niece Allie, nephews Zachary and Colton; aunts, cousins, and many close friends. Including Carlene, who helped care for Daren for many years.

Daren had many struggles throughout his life that were a result of having a brain tumor at 3 years old. It slowed him down but never stopped him from trying. He loved to ride his four-wheeler, go snowmobiling, boating, and swimming. He always had a smile on his face, never met a stranger and loved deeply. In 1982 he graduated from Brandon High School in Ortonville, MI. He moved, with his family, to Knoxville, TN in 1985. Daren loved God, he spent time reading the bible and memorizing scripture. He was always eager to recite John 3:16 whenever asked.

Memorial services will be held at:

First Baptist Church of Tellico Village in Loudon, TN on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at 3pm EST

Hilltoppers Inc. in Crossville, TN on July 13, 2022, at 10am CST

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Daren’s memory to the Special Olympics or to Camp Bluebird, both of which he loved to participate in.

Special Olympic donations: https://support.specialolympics.org/a/legacy?ms=