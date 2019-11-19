Darin Waterous

Waterous, Darin Eugene, 43, passed away November 16, 2019 in VA.

Born in Flint on July 1, 1976, the son of Sue and Tom along with a twin brother Dustin Thomas.

Graduate of Goodrich High School in the class of 1995.

Big fan of Michigan Football, Redwings, and Nascar.

Darin was an EMT at Mary Washington Hospital in VA. He also was employed by Lapeer County EMS and was a volunteer with Hadley Township Fire Department and in 2001 he helped set up the department to have first responders and their first ambulance.

He worked at several Christian camps during the summers.

Married Stacey Erin Huston in Aug. 2008.

Preceded in death by grandparents Merland and Myrtle Gregory and Eva and Ed Waterous.

Survived by wife Stacey, son Hemingway, mom Sue (Gregory) and step-dad Kirk Mancour and dad Tom Waterous, identical twin brother Dustin (Amanda) and niece Savannah Grace, mother and father-in-law Sparkle and Bob Huston and lots of aunts, uncles and cousins.

Memorial service will be held on November 30 at 11a.m. at Hadley Community Church with luncheon to

follow, and with visitation at 10 a.m. The family asks that attendees wear Michigan colors to honor Darin. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Kidney Foundation or the Lupus Foundation. Envelopes will be available at the memorial.