David Crowley

David Walter Crowley, 63, of Deckerville passed away on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at Providence Hospital in Novi.

David was born July 16, 1957 in Royal Oak, MI to the late James and June Crowley. David eventually moved to Goodrich and was proud to be a Martian. He then studied mechanical design at Michigan Career and Technical Institute. In 1997, he moved to Deckerville, MI and was the owner of a cargo strap company.

After graduating high school, a car accident left him quadriplegic. This was the beginning of him becoming a pioneer in wheelchair sports. David became the president of the Michigan Wheelchair Athletic Association and helped bring Wheelchair Rugby to Michigan. He was a wheelchair racer for many years and competed in hundreds of races, including the Detroit and Boston Marathons. David had a love for hunting, fishing and was a proud member of Wheelin Team 457 up until his death. Along with the Wheelin Team, he was inducted into the Athletes with Disabilities Hall of Fame in 2008. Most importantly, he mentored people with new spinal cord injuries that they can still have a full and rewarding life.

David had a love for very specific things including White Castle, Arby’s milkshakes, crossword scratch offs and ring bologna. He also enjoyed his multiple fish tanks and dogs, Chloe and Hogan.

David leaves behind his children, Crystal (Hugh) O’Neal of Lexington, Chris Russell of Sandusky and Cody (Kathryn) Russell of Minden City; his siblings, Thomas (Sherry) Crowley, Marylue (Gary) Gutow, Paula Murray and Jaimie Crowley; his treasured grandchildren, Ireland O’Neal, Kaylynn and Brayden Russell and Maddi Russell who he loved and spoiled; many nieces and nephews that he adored; and his best friend for life, Carl “Chip” Formberg.

He was preceded in death by both parents and his favorite dog Opie.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 11 AM at Marsh Funeral Chapel in Sandusky. Visitation will be from 12 – 2 PM.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Family Discretionary Fund.

Friends may share an online condolence at www.marshfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Marsh Funeral Chapel, 396 S. Sandusky Rd., Sandusky, MI 48471. Phone 810-648-2244.