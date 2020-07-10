David Schoemer

SCHOEMER, DAVID “DAVE” MICHAEL, age 71, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in Ann Arbor, Michigan. He was born on September 23, 1948 in Wyandotte, Michigan, son to Frank and Louise Schoemer (nee Nestor). Loving husband of Pam for 27 glorious years, dear father of Conor (Jen) Schoemer and Stephanie (Nick) Rost; proud grandfather of Natasha, Ellie and Morgan; brother of Karl (Alicia) Schoemer, Claudia (John) Kupfer, Ron (Marilyn) Schoemer, Louise (Bob) Ryan and Ken Schoemer. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020, 10:00 AM at Lakeview Cemetery in Clarkston, Michigan Kindly keep David and his family in your thoughts and prayers during this time. Memorial donations in David’s name may be made to the Michigan Humane Society.