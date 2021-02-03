Deacon Anthony “Tony” Morici

MORICI, ANTHONY JOSEPH, DEACON “TONY” of Clarkston, Michigan; died February 2, 2021. He was 74.

He was born March 5, 1946 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Charles and Margaret Rose (nee: Lombardo) Morici. He married Betty Legein on September 6, 1968 in Grosse Pointe Park, Michigan. He is survived by his loving wife, Betty Morici; four children, Michelle (Scott) Shader, Gina (Robert) Nowicki, Margaret “Marji” (Matthew) Lasky and Andrea (Fabrizio) Petrilli; seven grandchildren, Emily (Paul) Parzynski, Thomas (fiancé Laurie) Nowicki, Elizabeth “Libby” Nowicki, Hanna Shader, Jonah Shader, Lucas Lasky and Lainey Lasky; one brother, Vincent (Ann) Morici; one sister, Santina (Stephen) Hurley. Tony was a veteran of the U.S. Army-Vietnam having served as a Medic. He was ordained in 1987 having served several Parishes in Macomb and Oakland Counties. He retired in as an educator from Notre Dame Prep in Pontiac.

Mass of the Resurrection will be private on Friday, February 5, 2021 at St. Anne Catholic Church, 825 S. Ortonville Road, Ortonville. Fr. Gerard Frawley, Celebrant. Interment will be at All Saints Cemetery, Waterford at a later date. Due to COVID Restrictions MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED. Arrangements were entrusted to Village Funeral Home 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. Memorial contributions may be made to Forgotten Harvest www.forgottenharvest.org/ Gleaners www.gcfb.org/ OCEF www.oceffoodpantry.org or Doctors Without Borders https://donate.doctorswithoutborders.org To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com