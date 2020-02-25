Deacon Thomas Yezak, III, age 76, of Dryden, Michigan died Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Mid- Michigan Medical Center of Midland, MI.

Thomas Joseph Yezak was born March 10, 1943 in Ferndale, MI. He is the son of the late Thomas and the late Beatrice (Simoneau) Yezak. Tom grew up in Ferndale. He is a graduate of Ferndale High School, Class of 1962. Tom furthered his education of Ferris State University. He also attended Sacred Heart Seminary, from 1981- 1988, in Detroit, MI and was ordained as a permanent Deacon. He married Marilyn Luke June 21, 1969 in Oak Park, Michigan. Tom and Marilyn lived in various places in Michigan: Ferndale, Oak Park, Ortonville, Lapeer, before moving to Dryden, MI. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn, October 16, 2017. He was employed as a mechanic/welder for 24 years by Genesee County Road Commission in Flint, MI, before retiring in 2000. Tom served as a trustee for the Village of Dryden, MI. Deacon Tom was a supervisor for the deacons in the Thumb Vicariate and Lakes Vicariate. His first assignment was at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lake Orion, MI and his second assignment was at St. Cornelius Catholic Church in Dryden, MI. Deacon Tom also helped at the following churches through the years: St. Nicholas Catholic Church of Capac, MI, St. John Catholic Church of Allenton, MI, Sacred Heart Church of Yale, MI, Sacred Heart of Brown City, MI, St. Christopher of Detroit, MI, and St. Anne’s Catholic Church of Ortonville, MI. Deacon Tom was a member and the Chaplin for the Knights of Columbus – Our Lady Queen of Peace in Imlay City, MI. He is survived by; his daughter: Catherine “Trina” Yezak of Dryden, MI; son: Joseph (Megan) Yezak of Midland, MI; his grand-daughter: Mari; one sister: Cynthia Barnes; and his two sisters-in-law: Nancy Yezak and Jana Yezak. Tom was preceded in death by: his wife: Marilyn Yezak; grandson: Richard Yezak; two brothers: Lawrence Yezak and James Yezak; and his brother-in-law: Roger Barnes. The Funeral Service will be held 11:00 am, Thursday, February 27, 2020 at St. Anne’s Catholic Church, 825 S. Ortonville Rd., Ortonville, MI, 48462. Rev. Fr. Gerry Frawley, pastor of St. Anne’s Catholic Church, will officiate. The family will be available for visitation 1-8 pm Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Muir Brothers Funeral Home of Imlay City and 10-11 am, Thursday, February 27 at St. Anne’s Catholic Church. A Rosary will be held at 6 pm Wednesday evening at the funeral home. Those wishing to make memorial contributions may direct them to: the Yezak Family or St. Anne’s Catholic Church, Ortonville, MI. Funeral arrangements were made by Muir Brothers Funeral Home of Imlay City. Please be sure to sign our on-line register at muirbrothersfh.com to share condolences and memories with the Yezak family.