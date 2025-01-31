Dennis McKay

Age 79, of Burton, passed away on January 5, 2025. In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place. Dennis will be laid to rest at Great Lakes National Cemetery at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family on Dennis’ tribute wall at detroitcremationsociety.com.

Dennis Keith McKay was born on August 23, 1945, in Highland Park, Michigan, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Donald and Verta (Shepard) McKay. Dennis graduated from Brandon High School in 1965. After graduation he joined the Navy and served for a few years on the U.S.S. Sabine Naval Ship, an oil tanker in the Mediterranean.

Left to cherish his memory is his brother: Gerald McKay, his sister: Charlene (Dave) Brooks, sisters in-law: Sylvia Bindig and Carol Bindig, and many nieces and nephews whom he loved very much.

Dennis was preceded in passing by his loving wife, Lois (Bindig) McKay, and his parents.