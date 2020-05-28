Dental services to resume

By David Fleet

Editor

Brandon Twp.- On May 21, as the number coronavirus cases dropped, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer lifted portions of an earlier stay-at-home order and reopened more sectors of Michigan’s economy. Beginning May 29, Michigan is one of 40 states that will allow dental offices to resume providing routine services following the shutdown March 16 due to the pandemic. Non-emergency dental services and other medical procedures considered nonessential can now resume.

“We are eager to return and see our patients again,” said Dr. Chris Navetta of Stonehouse Family Dental, 850 S. Ortonville Road. “We have taken many steps in the office to be safe for both our patients and staff. There will be a few new guidelines to follow such as appointments will be managed to allow for social distancing between patients. That might mean that you’re offered fewer options for scheduling an appointment missed during the shut-down.”

Some of the new protocol will also include screening for COVID-19 prior to the appointment, wearing masks and waiting in the parking lot prior to the appointment.

Michigan Dental Association President Dr. Steve Meraw responded to the governor’s action. “On behalf of the Michigan Dental Association and all Michigan dentists, I would like to offer my sincere thank-you for re-opening dentistry to non-emergency care,” said Meraw. “Not only does this decision provide hope for thousands of dental practices throughout the state, it allows us to focus on treating our patients and protecting their oral health. I am sure that each dentist appreciates the opportunity to use his or her own professional judgment to make these patient-care decisions.”