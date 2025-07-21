Detroit made: 27’ Super Six Boattail Speedabout

By David Fleet

Hadley — A century ago Essex car designers tailored a unique boattail trunk lid in an effort to spark customer interests. The concept car was never produced in great quantities, but the look remains timeless.

Today only about a dozen 1927 Essex Super 6 Speedabout with the distinctive boattail design remain, and for a limited time visitors to the Hadley Mill Museum, 3633 S. Hadley Road can check it out. The mill is open from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., on Aug. 9, during Grand Ole Day in Hadley.

The Essex was made by the Essex Motor Company from 1918 to 1922, then by the Detroit-based Hudson Motor Car Company from 1922 to 1932. Hudson continued to produce cars until 1957 before a merger with Nash-Kelvinator to form American Motors Corporation.

The rare white Speedabout is on loan this summer from the Chesterfield-based Stahls Automotive Foundation. The boattailed Speedabout features a Super Six 153.2 cubic inch inline engine that mustered a healthy 55 horsepower and a manual four speed transmission. The Speedabout cost $700 in 1927 or about $12,932 in today’s dollars and was produced as a show car to gauge the interest in production.