Dexter Caudill

Dexter L. Caudill, died peacefully on Monday, July 11, 2022 in his home in Ortonville surrounded by his family. He was born on January 29, 1937 in Fusonia, Kentucky, to Solomon and Alma (nee: Cornett) Caudill. He was the owner of D & N Service, in Ortonville for over 40 years. On March 26, 1955 he married Nan Horner at her parents home in Detroit. They were married 67 years. Dexter is survived by his wife, Nan; his children, Debra Ann (James) Bellville and Donna Lynn (James) Appling; his grandchildren, Alicia Caudill, Elizabeth Caudill, M.D., Michael Ray (Stephanie) Caudill, Roxanne Appling, Chelsea (Mike) Wencel, Phillip Justin Appling, and Ashley (Kyle) Hanson; his great grandchildren Aiden, Aurora, Ashton, Ava, Harper, Eliot, and Bode; important family members, Pauline Lee and Elizabeth Western. Many nieces and nephews also survive. Dexter was preceded in death by two sons, Michael Ray Caudill and Mitchell Alan Caudill; a grandson, Caleb; also a brother Donnie Caudill.

A tribute from granddaughter Roxanne:

Monday evening my family lost our bright shining light. My grandpa has always been a gravitational pull in any room he’s in. You see him with that sly grin and you just want to be near him. He had this magic about him. He was sweet, stubborn and fiery. He could throw out a witty slight with the best of them. I am fully aware that every bit of wittiness and humor I have within me stems from his Caudill gene. There was absolutely nothing he wouldn’t do for his children and grandchildren. He supported everything I’ve done throughout my life… good, bad or ugly, with so much grace, love and patience. My childhood memories revolve around weekends and summers at my grandparent’s. Crawling up into Poppy’s lap while he would recite Robert Frost to his grandchildren, crack jokes and egg on our mischief, at the expense of our grandmother (purely out of love). He was a standing pillar of confidence, who lead our family in everything. When he would wink and pat you on the head, you felt like the most special person. I’m going to miss walking into my grandparent’s house and seeing him sitting in his spot on the couch. I could write pages about who my grandfather was as a person, but what it will always boil down to is that he was one of those rare souls that was just inherently good. The night he passed the earth got a little darker and the sky a little brighter. He is no longer in pain and for that I’m so grateful, but it doesn’t make this monumental loss easier. Life will continue on as it must, but without him, it will most definitely never be the same.

“The woods are lovely, dark and deep. But, I have promises to keep, and miles to go before I sleep. And miles to go before I sleep”- Robert Frost

You can sleep now, Poppy.

A celebration of Dexter’s life will be held on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at his home from 2-6:00 p.m. Friends and family are encouraged to come by and share a favorite memory.