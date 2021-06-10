Dinnan steps down from township

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

The Brandon Township director of building and planning, Bill Dinnan, has resigned effective June 10. He has accepted a position in Independence Township according to his resignation letter.

“I want to thank Bill for his service to the Township for the last 12 years and wish him good luck in his future endeavors,” said township supervisor Jayson Rumball.

Dinnan has worked with the township for 12 years. His resignation was in the correspondence for the June 7 township board meeting.

“Sorry to see that our director of building and planning resigned,” said trustee Kathy Thurman. “And I hope that we can find a competent replacement to fill his shoes.”