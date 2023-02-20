Director of curriculum eyed for Brandon Superintendent opening

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp. — At 6:30 p.m., Feb. 21, the Brandon Board of Education will conduct an interview of Carly Stone, director of curriculum and instruction at the district, for the position of superintendent. The interview is open to the public.

“Typically for a superintendent search it’s going to be multiple candidates, multiple steps,” said John Silveri, representative of the Michigan Leadership Institute search firm. “This is different because it’s someone you know exceedingly well. You’re just determining if someone you think highly of has the wherewithal to take that next step.”

Currently, the interim superintendent is Dr. Gary Richards, who was brought on after the district parted ways with Dan Gilbertson in October. Richards previously served as interim superintendent for the end of the 2021-2022 school year.

Stone has been with the district since 2020. She previously worked for 16 years in the Waterford School District.

The school board members will interview Stone in an open meeting, and the public is encouraged to give feedback on her as a potential superintendent candidate. After her interview, the board will take a recess to discuss, and has the option to come back and offer her the position, ask for extra time to consider, or to not offer the position and to move forward instead with Michigan Leadership Institute conducting a full search for a new candidate, according to Silveri.