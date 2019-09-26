By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp.- At 6 p.m., Oct. 3, two Brandon graduates will be honored with a place on the Ed and Diane Donaldson Distinguished Alumni Wall of

Fame at Brandon High School.

Dr. Gwen Wyatt (formerly Hamilton), a 1965 grad, is a professor of nursing at Michigan State University, where she does supportive care research for cancer patients and their family caregivers. Her research has been funded in this field by the federal government since 1994.

“Brandon schools gave me the foundation for all of my future education and career success,” said Wyatt. “I would not hold a doctoral degree today without the breath of education I received in Brandon Schools. It was not only the knowledge, but the motivation to set higher goals and the focused encouragement of our system. I had great teachers who did not allow us to learn at the surface. We were required to use critical thinking and work through challenging issues, whether in literature class or calculus. I will always be grateful for my days in the Brandon School System.”

The second honoree, a 1980 grad, is Ron Conigliaro, CEO of the software development company Quantum Information Systems Solutions in Waterford, as well as a an award winning photographer and a producer.

“I moved to Brandon when I was 13. I really enjoyed going to school there,” said Conigliaro. “I was coming from Warren so it was quite different being in a small town school, but I liked it very much. I’m lucky that my parents could have sent me to college, but I never considered it.”

“My plan was to go be a professional musician, which I did,” he said. “Looking back, I know the school recognized this and put in some extra effort for

me. Brandon was great at being so flexible with me to offer vocational training (in electronics), on the job training (at what was then Pontiac Tool, located in Ortonville), and even modify the curriculum to provide me with 2 extra drafting classes. The skills they taught me in drafting and electronics, wound up getting me jobs that have led to me writing software and owning my own businesses. Brandon also promoted me musically by letting our band play at dances and school assemblies. Those moments would later give me the confidence and experience to play in clubs and on theater stages.”

The purpose of the Ed and Diane Donaldson Distinguished Alumni Wall of Fame is to showcase Brandon graduates who have made a difference and been successful after their time at Brandon, as well as encourage current students, and show that they too could be on the wall one day.

“This honor means the world to me. I am a hometown daughter of Emeline and Jack Hamilton, who were local business owners. They would be so proud to know of this award,” said Wyatt. “I see this recognition as a way of giving back to the community and the school system as an example of what all past and present teachers can help students achieve. Our Brandon school system has foster many a career, which makes for a stronger contribution to society. Brandon Schools are truly an example of what small town America can contribute to the greater good.”

Conigliaro also said that he hopes his story can inspire other students.

“I’m usually the one giving awards away, not the one getting it,” he said. “I get photography awards or I get awarded with new business contracts, but this is more personal. It’s being recognized for just being you, and that’s pretty overwhelming to me, I’m very proud to be considered. I promise you that no one on that wall set out to be there. They just got up one morning, worked hard, and stayed focused on the task at hand. to me, the important thing isn’t so much about me receiving this honor, it’s more about hoping that some kid will think, “if he did that, I can do that,” and then go blow me away. I don’t recommend kids skipping college like I did, but I hope this story shows the ones who can’t, or don’t go, that they should keep thinking big. All those cliches, about working hard and you can achieve things, are true.”

See both honorees on October 3, 6-8 p.m. RSVP to at 248-627-1802 or by emailing mschubring@brandon.k12.mi.us