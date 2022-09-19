Distinguished Brandon Alumni

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp. —On Sept. 29, there will be two Brandon graduates inducted into the Ed and Diane Donaldson Distinguished Alumni Wall of Fame.

Lieutenant Greg Glover, a 1985 graduate, is being honored for distinguished achievement and service to the safety and well-being of residents of Ortonville and Oakland County. Dr. Michael Mannor, a 1998 graduate, is being honored for distinguished achievement in academia, research on executive leadership and organizational learning, and volunteerism.

Glover is currently the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Brandon substation commander, and has spent his career with the OCSO.

“I grew up here, and I graduated from Brandon, and worked out here years ago when I was a patrolman,” he said. “I transferred away to different units for probably 25ish years, and when I had the opportunity to come back, I hadn’t realized how much I had missed it.”

Glover has been commander at the Brandon substation for seven years.

“I remember going to the first home football game, and just hearing the Brandon fight song, it gives you butterflies,” he said. “I’ve always loved the school, I built a house in this community for me and my wife, also a Brandon grad, raised my kids here. I enjoy being out here, I enjoy the community, and I don’t think there’s any better community to live in.”

Mannor is an associate professor of family enterprise management and organization at the Mendoza College of Business at the University of Notre Dame. He conducts research on executive leadership and organizational learning.

“I am surprised and honored to be selected for this recognition,” said Mannor. “Growing up in Ortonville and attending Brandon Schools all the way through was a great experience for my brothers and I. Our family went through some very difficult times during those years but the community in Ortonville rallied around us and kept us going.”

After Brandon, he went on to get his bachelors from Aquinas College, his masters from Grand Valley, and his doctorate from Michigan State University.

“Although life has taken us in different directions since high school, we will always be thankful for the coaches, teachers and support we received,” he said. “To me, Ortonville is a great example of the best small town America, where people really care about each other. Growing up here showed us what it looks like for a community to be there for each other through good times and bad. My family and I have tried to pay this forward over the years in the places where we have lived since, and we are forever grateful. I also appreciate how the family of Ed and Diane Donaldson help to keep Brandon alums connected with the community through their generous support of this award. I know a lot of distinguished Brandon alums who have graduated over the years, and I think a lot of these former Blackhawks would also be great for this type of recognition. I am humbled to be considered as part of this group, and look forward to getting back to Ortonville for homecoming this year.”

Both of them will be honored in a ceremony on Sept. 29.

Editor’s Note: This story originally reported that Dr. Mannor was graduating class of 1988. The correct graduating year is 1998.